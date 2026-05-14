Bench International Appoints Mathew Mitchell as Executive Vice President, Business Development

Leadership Appointment Strengthens Firm's Global Growth Strategy Across the Life Sciences Industry

SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bench International today announced the appointment of Mathew Mitchell as Executive Vice President, Business Development. In this strategic leadership role, Mitchell will oversee the development of enterprise-level partnerships and advance initiatives supporting the firm's continued expansion across the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical technology, and healthcare sectors. With more than two decades of experience in commercial leadership, Mitchell specializes in fostering high-stakes leadership alignment and helping organizations navigate critical inflection points during periods of rapid market evolution.

Mathew Mitchell, Executive Vice President, Business Development

"Mathew's leadership style and relationship-driven mindset align perfectly with our 'One Global Team, No Borders, No Boundaries' philosophy," said DeeDee DeMan, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Bench International. "As organizations across the life sciences industry scale, strong leadership infrastructure has never been more critical. Mathew strengthens our ability to build transformative executive teams and boards capable of driving long-term enterprise value."

Mathew's appointment reinforces the firm's commitment to designing leadership solutions that transcend traditional executive search. By integrating his deep commercial expertise into Bench's operational model, he will focus on aligning enterprise-level talent with long-term governance and operational goals, ensuring clients are prepared to capture value at every stage of their growth trajectory. His mandate centers on guiding organizations through the intersection of innovation and performance to deliver the leadership necessary to sustain long-term global impact.

"Bench International has built an extraordinary reputation for leadership excellence," said Mathew Mitchell. "I'm excited to join a firm so deeply committed to partnership and helping clients design leadership architectures that create a meaningful impact on global health."

Engage with Our Global Leadership Team

To learn more about how Bench International supports leadership strategy across the life sciences sector, or to connect with our executive team regarding your organization's strategic needs, visit www.benchinternational.com.

About Bench International

For over 50 years, Bench International has been the longest-serving woman-founded executive search, recruiting, and leadership advisory firm dedicated exclusively to the global life sciences industry. Bench is known for building transformative boards and executive teams and for guiding R&D leadership to deliver innovation and sustained success.

Bench's track record includes $232.6 billion in client exits, a 98% project completion rate, and 75% placement retention beyond five years. In addition to executive search, the firm delivers comprehensive board services, including assessments, director recruitment, and compensation benchmarking to strengthen governance and drive growth.

Bench also provides Talent Mapping, Gap Analyses, and Bench On Demand, offering interim and fractional leadership solutions to help clients anticipate needs and scale effectively. Partnering with Bench means more than filling leadership roles. It means working with a trusted advisor focused on long-term impact. The Right Leader Means Everything.®

Media Contact: Emily Daniele, Chief Operating Officer Bench International, 267-222-0763

SOURCE Bench International