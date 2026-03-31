Bench International Launches Search for Key U.S. Leadership Roles Across Business Development and Marketing

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Bench International

Mar 31, 2026, 10:00 ET

Focused on driving growth, expanding client impact, and strengthening presence in core markets

SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bench International, the longest-serving woman-founded executive search, recruiting, and leadership advisory firm in life sciences, today announced it is launching searches for three key U.S. leadership roles: President of Business Development, New England Region, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Mid-Atlantic Region, and Senior Marketing Manager. These roles reflect the firm's continued investment in growth, client engagement, and market leadership across critical U.S. regions.

The President of Business Development, New England Region, will lead regional growth efforts, expand strategic partnerships, and deepen relationships across one of the most active life sciences ecosystems globally. This role requires candidates to be based in the New England region.

The Senior Vice President of Business Development, Mid-Atlantic Region, will focus on originating and converting new opportunities while advising clients on leadership strategy, hiring trends, and market dynamics. This role will play a central part in accelerating growth and strengthening client impact in the region. This role requires candidates to be based in the Mid-Atlantic region.

The Senior Marketing Manager will scale a high-impact marketing function, elevating Bench's brand, expanding thought leadership, and strengthening alignment between marketing and business development.

"These roles are a direct investment in how we grow and how we serve," said Denise (DeeDee) DeMan, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Bench International. "We are strengthening our ability to partner with clients at critical inflection points by expanding our reach, deepening our relationships, and bringing our expertise to market with greater clarity and impact."

All three roles operate within Bench's "One Global Team, One Budget, No Borders, No Boundaries" model, ensuring seamless collaboration and access to the firm's global network. Together, these roles will enhance Bench's ability to deliver leadership solutions that drive innovation, scale organizations, and support long-term value creation across the life sciences industry.

We invite passionate and driven candidates to explore career opportunities with Bench International. If you're ready to make a significant impact in the life sciences sector, visit our careers page at https://benchinternational.com/bench-careers/ to learn more.

Media Contact:

Emily Daniele
Chief Operating Officer
Bench International
267-222-0763

SOURCE Bench International

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