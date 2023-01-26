Benchling Bolsters Commitment to Security with Type 2 SOC 2

Rigorous examination confirms Benchling offers best-in-class security to protect its global biotech customer base

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchling , the R&D Cloud powering the biotechnology industry, announced it has successfully completed the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 examination process. The Type 2 SOC 2 examination was performed by an independent Certified Public Accounting (CPA) firm, Schellman , according to the SOC 2 criteria established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

The Type 2 SOC 2 examines the design and operating effectiveness of security processes and controls in place by the organization to meet their security objectives and commitments to customers over a specified examination period. The requirements and security measures are constantly monitored, evaluated, and updated to ensure a secured environment for conducting business.

"Biotechs are managing an evolving landscape of security and compliance risks and they require trusted software partners to help them to meet these demands," said Zach Powers, CISO at Benchling. "At Benchling, we make the security, privacy, and compliance of our customers' sensitive data a company-wide, critical investment, not only through Type 2 SOC 2, but also through our best-in-class security team, our trust-but-verify processes, and our adherence to global compliance standards."

Benchling's R&D Cloud is the software of choice for biotech R&D, trusted by more than 1,000 companies globally that operate in highly-regulated industries, including biopharmaceuticals, agriculture, industrials, and consumer packaged goods. Customers utilize Benchling to securely store, standardize, and process critical data pertaining to the design and development of advanced biotech products. Protecting customer data is central to Benchling's mission, and the company employs advanced data security and privacy measures and adheres to strict government standards such as the NIST Cybersecurity Framework. The company is also ISO 27001 certified.

"Cloud services for biotechs can be more secure and trustworthy than on-premise options, particularly when the software provider upholds rigorous, externally-validated security standards," said Zach Powers. "Our customers' IT teams know that we've got their back — Benchling's investments and capabilities in security reach far beyond those of most software companies in the biotech market, so they can turn their focus to supporting other critical scientific and business IT needs."

Benchling's successful completion of the Type 2 SOC 2 examination ensures its biotech customers can perform their critical R&D work in the Benchling R&D Cloud in compliance with the highest security standards . Visit Benchling's Security & Privacy overview for a more detailed explanation of the company's best-in-class security, privacy, and compliance: https://www.benchling.com/trust

About Benchling

Benchling is the pioneer of the R&D Cloud , software that unlocks the power of biotechnology and empowers R&D teams to spend more time on science, and less on software. More than 200,000 scientists at over 1,000 companies and 7,500 academic and research institutions globally have adopted the Benchling R&D Cloud to make breakthrough discoveries and bring the next generation of medicines, food, and materials to market faster. The Benchling R&D Cloud helps these organizations modernize their scientific processes and accelerate collaboration so they can convert the complexity of biology into world-changing results. For more, please visit Benchling.com or follow us on Twitter at @Benchling .

SOURCE BENCHLING