Benchling Joins the AWS Partner Network Global Startups Program

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchling , a leading life sciences R&D cloud platform democratizing access to cutting-edge scientific tools, announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Global Startups Program. The APN Global Startup is a unique "white glove" support and go-to-market (GTM) Program for selected startup APN Partners, so that they can build on their AWS expertise, better serve shared customers, and accelerate their growth. To be selected for the APN Global Startup Program, Benchling had to meet pre-defined criteria, including a clear, demonstrated product-market fit for an innovative enterprise tech product, be backed and recommended by a top-tier venture capital firm, and have a strategic commitment to building their cloud expertise.

The APN Global Startup Program enables qualifying startups to gain product design wins, visibility, exposure, leads, and commercial opportunities made possible with exclusive APN resources and dedicated Startup Partner Development Managers (PDM) with deep AWS knowledge and startup business experience, that guide startups in their growth journey with AWS. By becoming an APN Global Startup Partner, Benchling will receive benefits ranging from a tailor-made plan for mapping the startup needs and opportunities to a selection of AWS services and APN programs, promotion support to drive visibility and awareness around the startup offering, to resources for helping startups sell and deploy innovative solutions on behalf of AWS shared end-customers.

"Benchling is at the forefront of a new generation of life sciences companies, and working with the APN Global Startups Program is a tremendous opportunity to advance the biotech revolution by embracing the power of the cloud," said Saji Wickramasekara, Benchling CEO and co-founder. "Benchling is used by over 180,000 scientists and more than 250 innovative biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies across the world who are placing digital transformation at the heart of their business. With this collaboration, we'll accelerate our mission to equip scientists with the platform they need to work together and achieve breakthrough discoveries faster in a range of biotech fields, from cell therapy to plant-based meat."

With Benchling, organizations from academic institutions, to startups, to major enterprises can accelerate the pace at which they develop scientific breakthroughs, while minimizing time-consuming, antiquated processes. The Benchling platform enables scientists to manage the complexity of biology research and enhance collaboration across increasingly dispersed teams. As a member of the APN Global Startup Program, Benchling will continue to help companies achieve significant biotech breakthroughs, leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.

"Our CRISPR-enabled platform for disease detection and bio-sensing grapples with the tremendous complexity of biological systems," said James Broughton, Research Lead at Mammoth Biosciences. "Thanks to the scalability of the cloud, we can now explore massive amounts of DNA data and foster important innovations that promise to transform a range of industries – from healthcare to agriculture and beyond."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. The APN is a global program helping partners build a successful AWS-based business, by helping organizations build, market, and sell their offerings. The APN provides valuable business, technical, and marketing support, to help startups achieve exponential growth.

Benchling is the first R&D cloud platform powering the life science industry and helping the next generation of scientists make breakthrough discoveries faster than ever before. Benchling is used by scientists globally across the largest multinational pharmaceutical corporations, emerging biotechnology companies, and major research institutions. For more information, please visit https://www.benchling.com .

