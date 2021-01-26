Benchling Launches Validated Cloud to Accelerate Product Development for Life Sciences

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchling , the leading life sciences R&D cloud, today announced the launch of Benchling Validated Cloud , which provides a dedicated environment to support the regulated work done in the later stages of life science product development. Benchling Validated Cloud offers life sciences companies a comprehensive solution to connect key data and insights from Research with Development workflows so products can move more efficiently from scientific discovery to market readiness.

While life sciences companies face rising pressure to expedite product development -- as on prominent display in the race for COVID-19 therapeutics and vaccines -- many are hampered by fragmented systems that slow down progress, restrict access to information, limit sample traceability, and make it harder to create data packages for regulatory filing. The transition from research into development phases, in particular, is often prolonged due to organizational and technical obstacles.

With Benchling, Research and Development workflows that are typically managed in separate software solutions are now connected inside one powerful, unified product. Research teams can leverage Benchling's widely adopted applications for molecular design, registration, and experimentation. Development teams can advance programs using the same solution, although within a secure, compliant, trusted environment that can withstand the rigors of regulatory validation.

"Our vision is to empower life science leaders to make breakthrough discoveries, create transformative products and bring them to market in record time," said Saji Wickramasekara, CEO and Co-Founder of Benchling. "Customers have seen research productivity as much as double using Benchling and many have asked us to extend our solution to enhance their development workflows too. Benchling Validated Cloud gives R&D teams software that's proven to help them work quickly and collaboratively while meeting the highest industry standards, marking an important step forward in accelerating the biotech revolution."

Now biopharmaceutical and industrial biotech companies using Benchling Validated Cloud can benefit from:

Greater control and compliance when being used in validated environments

Seamless tech transfer between research and development phases

Faster assembly of data packages for regulatory filings

Clients like New England Biolabs ® are using Benchling Validated Cloud to expand from research and early development into production and quality assurance. "We are always looking to improve our efficiency and grow. Our research teams have been using Benchling for years, seen impressive results and are particularly reliant on the solution's powerful collaboration capabilities. With Benchling Validated Cloud, we can now also meet regulatory compliance requirements and operate within the constraints of our rigid LIMS system," said Nermin Avdispahic, Quality Control Manager, New England Biolabs. "Having one R&D data management solution allows us to carry forward insights and workflows into the more structured and controlled development processes, giving us a real competitive advantage."

To support customers working within GxP guidelines, Benchling is aligned with ISO and GAMP guidance, quality management standards, and requirements for product development, infrastructure and security controls, ensuring customers can operate Benchling in validated environments.

Benchling Validated Cloud launches following a record year for the company. Benchling doubled annual recurring revenue for the fourth straight year while supporting 400+ life sciences customers in industries spanning pharmaceutical, biomaterials, agriculture, renewable energy, fragrances, and food.

About Benchling

Benchling is the first R&D cloud platform powering the life science industry, helping the next generation of scientists make breakthrough discoveries and bring them to market faster than ever before. Multinational pharmaceutical corporations, high-growth biotechnology companies and major research institutions alike trust Benchling to speed collaboration and convert the complexity of life sciences into world-changing results. For more, please visit benchling.com.

