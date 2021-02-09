Benchmark Email Announces Acquisition of Contacts+

SAINT LOUIS, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Email, a leading software as a service provider of sales and marketing solutions for SMBs, today announces that it acquired Contacts+, a subsidiary of Denver-based FullContact.

The acquisition opens the opportunity to extend contact management tools to small businesses as well as integrate with Benchmark's family of products, Benchmark Email and BenchmarkONE CRM. The transaction closed on January 29, 2021 and comes just on the heels of Benchmark Email securing $3 million in funding from Texas Capital Bank to fuel acquisitions and drive growth.

Contacts+ is a contact management solution with apps for desktop and mobile that allows professionals, teams and small businesses to store and sync contacts across devices, scan business cards and clean contact data. With the Contacts+ mobile apps, the acquisition gives Benchmark Email reach into the market of Apple and Android users.

"Relationships and contacts power every small business," says Benchmark Email's CEO, Jonathan Herrick. "One of the most sticky features of our CRM product, BenchmarkONE, is that each contact record has a photo of the contact. Our small business users love that they can put a face to a name instead of working with impersonal data. With Contacts+ technology, we're excited about helping users of both Benchmark and Contacts+ products augment their contact data even further and reach out to their contacts in more intelligent and effective ways."

Benchmark will continue to support and grow the Contacts+ base of nearly 20,000 paying customers. In addition, Benchmark Email welcomes key members of the Contacts+ team to support the Contacts+ suite of apps and play an integral role in developing artificial intelligence, machine learning and mobile app development for Benchmark Email and BenchmarkONE CRM.

"Professionals, teams and small businesses rely on Contacts+ to keep their contact data clean, up to date, and at their fingertips," says Herrick. "Bringing the synergies of contact data and enrichment together with sales and marketing software is going to be a huge win for our small business customers."

Chris Harrison, CEO of FullContact, said, "We're pleased that Benchmark recognizes the strength of the Contacts+ business, as well as its future potential to add customers and create new synergistic capabilities for the Small Business Market.

Contacts+ is an independent FullContact subsidiary with separate business operations, enabling Benchmark to rapidly accelerate on its growth strategy. This change in ownership also reaffirms FullContact's commitment to focus on our Person-First, Privacy-Forward Identity Resolution business. We look forward to the Contacts+ customers realizing new value under Benchmark's leadership. With Benchmark at the helm, Contacts+ has a bright future."

