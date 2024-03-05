Bendheim's Parking Façade Enlivens New Austin Project

System's Integrated Glass and Louver Panels Reduce s Need for Mechanical Ventilation

NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers installed Bendheim's compression-clipped glass parking façade system on the recently completed commercial office and garage in Austin, Texas.

Bendheim provided over 5,400 square feet of laminated glass held in place with their fastening system designed and engineered together with partners Glas Längle. Page Southerland Page Architects designed the building, while Cadence McShane Construction built the structure. Dynamic Glass did the installation and supplied the aluminum panels for the project.

In the innovative design, the compression fittings provide the strength and support necessary to seamlessly integrate the glass and metal louver panels. "Bendheim was approached by the architect to design and engineer a system capable of accepting and supporting both glass and aluminum metal panels,'' said Said Elieh, Bendheim's Vice President of Sales & Innovation. "We also needed to take into consideration the significant structural movement found in parking garage construction."

The new office building and parking structure are critical elements in the Mueller Business District. The six-story Alpha Building is a 210,400 square foot cast-in-place building. It is the first business venture within the new district with two more phases in planning. The district is a national model for urban infill as a master-planned development in coordination with the city of Austin.

The parking façade is cantilevered with custom fiberglass planters and wood that will age over time, turning grey as the vines take over the face of the building. The 8-story parking facility has two levels of parking underground and can accommodate almost 1,000 vehicles.

Bendheim's Ventilated glass parking façades reduce or eliminate the need for mechanical ventilation systems, thereby lowering operating energy costs while preserving natural daylight. "Sustainability is a key aspect in our design process, reducing the amount of material used and the ability to recycle it in the future is paramount," stated Elieh. Bendheim's sustainable solutions include their architectural specialty glass and 3-dimensional channel glass; products that elevate design and support environmental stewardship.

Mueller is a public-private partnership between the City of Austin and Catellus Development Corporation to redevelop the former Robert Mueller Municipal Airport. Many entities work together to ensure Mueller not only meets but exceeds the community-crafted goals of fiscal responsibility, economic development, east Austin revitalization, neighborhood compatibility, diversity, affordability and sustainability.

About Bendheim:

Bendheim is one of the world's foremost resources for specialty architectural glass. Founded in New York City in 1927, the family-owned company offers a virtually unlimited range of customizable glass solutions for interior and exterior building applications. Through its commitment to Building a Clear Future, Bendheim is actively engaged in promoting sustainable practices in architecture and design.

Bendheim develops, fabricates, and distributes its products worldwide. The company maintains production facilities in New Jersey and a design lab in New York City. For additional information, please visit Bendheim.com.

