Bending Spoons' Remini App Hits 1.16 Million Weekly Installs Following Integration of Google's 'Nano Banana' AI Model

MILAN, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bending Spoons today announced it has successfully leveraged its long-standing partnership with Google Cloud to power a massive viral surge for Remini, its leading AI-powered photo enhancer and generator. Following the integration of Google's Gemini Flash Image model (also known as "Nano Banana") via Vertex AI, Remini saw a 175% boost in weekly installs, to reach 1.16 million globally.

The integration of Google's "Nano Banana" model significantly improved image quality and generation speed, directly driving Remini's content to go viral. Backed by Google Cloud's scalable AI infrastructure, Remini was able to meet this explosive demand instantly without compromising performance.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

User engagement has surged, with users now generating 5x more images on average , surpassing 100 million images generated in less than two months.

, surpassing Enabled by Google Cloud's highly reliable infrastructure, the Remini team capitalized on the viral momentum instantly, delivering more than 30 new photo packs in under a week (including new modeling presets and "Spooky Season" packs).

(including new modeling presets and "Spooky Season" packs). Bending Spoons has been a Google Cloud customer since 2018, using Google's AI infrastructure to power generative AI use cases across its diverse portfolio of products, including Remini.

This milestone highlights the powerful synergy between Remini and Google Cloud, enabling the rapid delivery of premium creative tools to a global audience.

"Remini's growth highlights the power of pairing innovation with scalability. With Google Cloud's 'Nano Banana' model, we were able to unlock excellent quality and speed for Remini users. At the same time, their infrastructure ensured we could meet viral demand seamlessly. Together, we're pushing the boundaries of AI-powered creative expression to deliver new and exciting content to millions of people around the world." Alessandro Savarese, General Manager at Remini

"Remini has demonstrated how quickly companies can translate our advanced model capabilities and AI optimized infrastructure into tangible user value. By deploying Gemini Flash Image via Vertex AI, Remini achieved the critical balance of performance and cost-efficiency, and solved for latency without sacrificing quality. We are proud to supply the underlying AI technologies and infrastructure that empower Remini to innovate without constraints." Darren Mowry, Vice President, Global Startups, Google Cloud

Remini

Remini is a leading AI-powered photo editor and generator. It is one of the world's most used generative AI products. Every month, more than 100 million people use Remini to reimagine their reality with fun and trending effects and formats. In 2025 alone, Remini will be used to enhance over 10 billion photos.

Remini is owned by Bending Spoons , a technology company serving more than 1 billion people worldwide with a diverse suite of products that includes Brightcove, Evernote, komoot, Meetup, StreamYard, WeTransfer, and many others.

Remini is available for download on Android and iOS .

Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

