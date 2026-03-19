BeneCard PBF Introduces LiveLife: A Whole-Person Wellbeing and Proven Health Solution Powered by Navigate

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BeneCard PBF today announced the unveiling of LiveLife, its comprehensive wellbeing and multi-condition heath coaching solution powered by Navigate Wellbeing Solutions. Built on a shared mission to help people take fewer medications, LiveLife empowers members to take charge of their health, improve outcomes, and prevent condition progression. Through a unique blend of pharmacist-led guidance, interdisciplinary coaching, and Navigate's proven digital wellbeing experience, the program delivers personalized, whole-person support to every member.

A Shared Commitment to Whole-Person Health

LiveLife is built on the shared belief that improving health requires looking beyond medication alone. The program blends behavior science, readiness-to-change modeling, and multi-disciplinary coaching to help members build sustainable habits across nutrition, activity, stress, sleep, chronic condition management, and more.

Members receive coordinated support from a dedicated team—including pharmacists, dietitians, mental wellbeing professionals, and certified health coaches—guided through an intuitive platform that simplifies healthy decision-making and keeps members engaged. "Organizations today seek unified solutions for fragmented benefits and better health outcomes," said Troy Vincent, Founder and CEO of Navigate Wellbeing Solutions. "By combining BeneCard PBF's pharmacy benefit management expertise with Navigate's Culture, Care, and Holistic Clinical framework, we're creating a more connected experience where technology, coaching, and clinical insight work together to help individuals build healthier lifestyles while delivering measurable value."

Building on this perspective and to underscore the clinical foundation of the LiveLife program, BeneCard PBF President, Jeff Shea, added, "Our clinical mission has always centered on preventing avoidable disease progression and ensuring members receive the right level of support before risks escalate. Utilization of the Navigate platform strengthens that mission by giving our team a powerful, clinically validated framework to identify risk earlier, guide behavior change, and close critical care gaps. By combining pharmacist-led coaching, digital well-being tools, and highlighting personalized interventions, we can reduce reliance on unnecessary medications while promoting safer, more sustainable pathways to better health. This elevates the standard of care we deliver and ultimately leads to healthier members and healthier plans."

Together, these insights reinforce LiveLife's ability to deliver meaningful outcomes for both members and plan sponsors.

Measurable Engagement and Results

LiveLife—BeneCard PBF's holistic wellbeing and coaching solution powered by Navigate Wellbeing Solutions—builds on Navigate's proven ability to drive high engagement and clinical meaningful outcomes. As LiveLife integrates these same evidence-based tools and member experiences, clients can expect comparable improvements in participation, risk reduction, and cost savings. The following performance data from Navigate highlights the impact organizations can anticipate through LiveLife implementation:

3:1 ROI over a 3‑year period when the Navigate Wellbeing platform, coaching, and medical claims integration are used together. 1

58% average member engagement across the wellbeing platform. 2

36% of coached members completely resolve high‑risk factors after completing Condition Management Coaching. 2

$1,603 average annual claims savings per coached member for large insurance populations using the platform. 2

56% of coaching participants improve their A1c risk, a key indicator in preventing diabetes progression. 2

75% of members improve their nutrition and 91% reduce stress, two factors strongly linked to cardiovascular and metabolic health. 2

$2,759 in annual medical cost avoidance associated with improved blood pressure status. 2

Over 100 pounds lost across those engaging in platform-driven habit change. 2

Together, these results underscore the effectiveness of the Navigate-powered approach that LiveLife brings forward—advancing member health while helping organizations mitigate escalating healthcare costs through proactive, preventive support.

Upcoming Engagements

To support organizations interested in improving health outcomes and mitigating rising healthcare costs, BeneCard PBF and Navigate will co-host an educational webinar April 29, 2026, featuring insights, case studies, and real‑world examples of behavior change at scale.

Additionally, Navigate will join BeneCard PBF at an industry speaking engagement this October, sharing new findings on readiness-to-change modeling, emerging wellbeing trends, and holistic care innovations.

About Navigate

Navigate Wellbeing Solutions helps organizations improve member health outcomes by personalizing support based on individual needs and readiness-to-change. Delivered through pharmacist-led health coaching and a digital wellbeing platform, this approach boosts engagement and strengthens long-term health for employers, health plans, and healthcare partners.

navigatewell.com

About BeneCard PBF

BeneCard PBF is a pharmacy benefit manager committed to transparency, clinical excellence, and member-focused care. Through data-driven strategies and personalized service, BeneCard PBF helps organizations achieve better health outcomes and sustainable cost savings.

benecardpbf.com

Footnotes

Springbuk. Medical Claims Integration and ROI Measurement Data. Springbuk, Inc. Navigate Book of Business Coaching. 2024.

SOURCE BeneCard PBF