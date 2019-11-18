Benefits Counsel Ellen Sueda Joins Ropes & Gray in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ropes & Gray expanded its California offices again today with the addition of Ellen Sueda, an experienced executive compensation and benefits attorney. She joins as counsel in the firm's benefits practice, based in the San Francisco office. Clients describe Ropes & Gray's premier benefits practice as "top-tier" in Chambers & Partners citing its "very knowledgeable" and "on top of it" attorneys.

Ellen complements our preeminent corporate practice. She is a trusted advisor, navigating clients through complex benefits and executive compensation questions. Ellen has been counsel to public and private companies, prominent investment firms and brand-name businesses on benefits and executive compensation issues in transactions, investments and litigation. She has worked with well-known companies including global manufacturers as well as health care and technology companies.

Specific issues that Ellen is particularly adept at handling include shaping non-qualified deferred compensation, equity incentive, stock option and employee stock purchase plans – and also changes in control plans as well as retention and severance agreements. Ellen also advises on SEC compliance and disclosures. In addition to her significant law firm experience, Ellen was in-house as a senior attorney at Hewlett-Packard.

"Every time our attorneys have worked opposite Ellen we've walked away impressed. Clients also offer their highest praise. Ellen brings a sophisticated understanding of benefits and executive compensation law to those she serves. She's also a skilled negotiator with a wonderfully calm and cool approach, especially under pressure," said Loretta Richard, chair of Ropes & Gray's benefits practice. "Clients rave about Ellen's work because she's simply a terrific legal and business adviser."

"Ellen is the most recent, high-level addition to Ropes & Gray's West Coast offices, and she's an important addition. We've recently added multiple, experienced attorneys in California. Each brings to the firm a deep knowledge of their practice areas, terrific business judgment and a track record of delivering the best client service," said Raj Marphatia, co-managing partner of the firm's San Francisco and Silicon Valley offices. "Clients expect the best counsel from Ropes & Gray, and we're investing and growing in California to meet – and exceed – those expectations."

In addition to Ellen, the firm recently announced the arrival of tax partner Ben Rogers in San Francisco. These additions provide our West Coast clients with a comprehensive tax and benefits offering in California, part of a deep team of corporate attorneys on the West Coast. Two leading transactions partners—Matthew Jacobson and Paul Scrivano—recently joined the firm in California, while West Coast private equity transactions attorneys Minh-Chau Le and Eric Issadore were recently elevated to partner.

"I moved to Ropes & Gray because I had such a terrific experience working across the table from their attorneys," Ellen said. "The firm's attorneys are first rate."

About Ropes & Gray

Ropes & Gray is a preeminent global law firm with approximately 1,400 lawyers and legal professionals serving clients in major centers of business, finance, technology and government. The firm has offices in New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul, and has consistently been recognized for its leading practices in many areas, including finance, private equity, M&A, capital markets, asset management, real estate, tax, antitrust, life sciences, health care, intellectual property, litigation & enforcement, data, and business restructuring.

Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Videos | Podcasts

Contact:

Aaron Kellogg

Senior Public Relations Manager

Ropes & Gray LLP

Aaron.Kellogg@ropesgray.com

+1-617-235-4403



SOURCE Ropes & Gray

Related Links

http://www.ropesgray.com

