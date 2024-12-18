Benjamin R. Barron selected to Daily Journal's list of "Top White Collar Lawyers In California"

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Benjamin R. Barron, partner at Keller Anderle Scolnick LLP (KAS) in Irvine, has been named to the list of "Top White Collar Lawyers in California," as selected by the Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journals.

Barron is a top tier, first chair trial lawyer who handles complex, high-stakes business disputes, white collar criminal defense cases and corporate internal investigations. Prior to joining KAS, Barron served as the Chief of the U.S. Attorney's Office in Orange County, as Special Counsel to the United States Attorney on Opioids and as Deputy Chief of the International Narcotics, Money Laundering, and Racketeering Section. During his fifteen-year career as a federal prosecutor, he successfully tried and/or supervised 33 jury trials to verdict. Barron is recognized within the U.S. Department of Justice as an authority on matters involving healthcare fraud, opioid diversion, and kickback violations. Among his other accomplishments, he has successfully prosecuted more than two dozen medical professionals, led the first enforcement program in DOJ history focused on fraud and kickback schemes in the substance abuse treatment industry, and has trained prosecutors and federal agents throughout the country. He has been recognized as one of The Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America.

KAS is among the premier trial firms in the United States, handling high-stakes jury trials of all types, including commercial, intellectual property, securities, bad faith, white collar, real estate, antitrust, entertainment/sports, legal malpractice, insurance recovery/bad faith, trusts and estates litigation, and partnership/shareholder disputes. The firm represents individuals, closely-held corporations, and some of the nation's largest corporations. KAS attorneys have won over $1 billion in verdicts and judgments for plaintiffs, and successfully defeated high stakes claims in the hundreds of millions.

