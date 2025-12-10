Daily Journal Selects Greg Bernstein to the List of Top White Collar Lawyers In California

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller Anderle Scolnick LLP (KAS) is pleased to announce that Gregory Bernstein, partner, has been named to "Top White Collar Lawyers in California," as selected by the Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journals.

According to the Daily Journal, the Top White Collar Lawyers list "honors attorneys whom corporations and executives trust to manage their most sensitive litigation and internal investigations."

Gregory Bernstein is an accomplished trial lawyer who specializes in complex business and white-collar litigation, corporate investigations, and white-collar defense. Before joining KAS, Greg was a federal prosecutor in the Special Counsel's Office, Major Frauds Section of the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles, U.S. Attorney's Office in Maryland, and Criminal Enforcement Section of the DOJ's Tax Division. He is listed in the prestigious Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America (2026) and The Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journal's "Top 40 Lawyers Under 40."

KAS is among the premier trial firms in the United States, handling high-stakes jury trials of all types, including commercial, intellectual property, securities, white collar, real estate, antitrust, entertainment/sports, legal malpractice, insurance recovery/bad faith, trusts and estates litigation, and partnership/shareholder disputes. KAS attorneys have won over $1 billion in verdicts and judgments for plaintiffs, and successfully defeated high stakes claims in the hundreds of millions.

Contact: Kay Anderle

Managing Partner



Address: 18300 Von Karman, Suite 930

Irvine, California 92612-1057

Ph. 949.476.8700

Fax 949.476.0900

[email protected]

www.kelleranderle.com

SOURCE Keller Anderle Scolnick LLP