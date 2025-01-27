Bennet implements Stibo Systems' Customer MDM with Retail Reply's expertise

AARHUS, Denmark, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bennet, a leading company in the hypermarket, superstore and shopping mall sector, with offices throughout Northern Italy, has successfully implemented Stibo Systems' Customer Master Data Management (MDM) solution with the expert assistance of Retail Reply. This strategic initiative aims to enhance Bennet's customer data management capabilities, driving improved customer experiences and operational efficiencies.

Transforming Customer Data Management

Bennet's decision to adopt Stibo Systems' Customer MDM solution underscores its commitment to leveraging advanced technology to streamline customer data processes. By centralizing and standardizing customer information, Bennet can now ensure data accuracy, consistency, and accessibility across all touchpoints.

Retail Reply, a renowned consultancy specializing in retail and digital transformation, played a pivotal role in this implementation. Their deep expertise in MDM and retail operations enabled a seamless integration of Stibo Systems' solution into Bennet's existing infrastructure. Retail Reply's tailored approach ensured that Bennet's specific business needs were met, facilitating a smooth transition and rapid realization of benefits.

Enhanced Customer Experiences

With the new Customer MDM solution, Bennet is poised to deliver more personalized and engaging customer experiences. The ability to maintain a single, accurate view of each customer allows Bennet to tailor its marketing efforts, improve customer service, and foster stronger customer relationships.

Operational Efficiencies

Beyond enhancing customer interactions, the implementation of Stibo Systems' Customer MDM also brings significant operational efficiencies. Bennet can now reduce data redundancy, minimize errors, and streamline processes, leading to cost savings and improved decision-making.

"This successful implementation marks the beginning of a strategic partnership between Bennet, Stibo Systems and Retail Reply," said Adrian Carr, Stibo Systems CEO. "Together, we are committed to driving innovation and excellence in customer data management, setting a new standard for the retail industry."

About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems, the master data management company, is the trusted enabler of data transparency. Our solutions are the driving force behind forward-thinking companies around the world that have unlocked the strategic value of their master data. We empower them to improve the customer experience, drive innovation and growth and create an essential foundation for digital transformation. This gives them the transparency they require and desire – a single, accurate view of their master data – so they can make informed decisions and achieve goals of scale, scope and ambition. Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of Stibo Software Group, which is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark. The foundational ownership guarantees the long-term perspective of the business. More at www.stibosystems.com.

About Bennet

Bennet was born in the early 60s from a vision of Enzo Ratti. Today it is a leading company in the hypermarket, superstore and shopping mall sector, with offices throughout Northern Italy. Bennet is characterized by a quality format, always at the forefront, representing excellence on the Italian market.

About Retail Reply

Retail Reply is a consultancy firm specializing in retail and digital transformation. With a deep understanding of the retail sector and expertise in MDM, Retail Reply helps businesses navigate complex digital landscapes and achieve their strategic goals.

