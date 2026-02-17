BenQ Expands its Leadership in Immersive & Simulation Projection with Purpose-Built Short Throw Projectors

New simulation-ready firmware and Screen Fill™ technology redefine what short throw projectors can do for golf simulators, projection mapping, and immersive environments

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the traditional projector market continues to decline, BenQ is accelerating growth in the industry's most dynamic segment: short throw projectors designed for immersive, simulation-driven, and non-traditional applications. Today, BenQ announced the expansion of its projector lineup with four purpose-built models – LU895UST, LH860ST, LK830ST, and LW830ST – designed specifically for simulation, experiential environments.

BenQ LU895UST Laser Simulation Projector

From golf and sports simulators to projection mapping, immersive rooms, and advanced training environments, these applications demand precise geometry, flexible aspect ratios, color accuracy, and simplified installation. BenQ's latest short throw and ultra short throw projectors are engineered for immersive, simulation-driven environments and powered by BenQ Screen Fill™ technology, purpose-built for non-standard screens, flexible aspect ratios, and immersive layouts.

When Realism Matters: Color-Accurate Projectors for Immersive and Simulation Applications

LU895UST – Ultra Short Throw Projector for Immersive & Projection Mapping Applications. LU895UST is a purpose-built ultra short throw laser projector designed for immersive commercial spaces such as projection mapping, museums, themed attractions, and large-scale experiential installations. Its compact form factor, 24/7 durability, and blending-ready design make it ideal for environments where space is limited and visual impact is critical. Available for purchase in March on BenQ.com and through authorized retailers for $3,499. For more information, visit https://www.benq.com/en-us/business/projector/lu895ust.html.

LU895UST is a purpose-built ultra short throw laser projector designed for immersive commercial spaces such as projection mapping, museums, themed attractions, and large-scale experiential installations. Its compact form factor, 24/7 durability, and blending-ready design make it ideal for environments where space is limited and visual impact is critical. Available for purchase in March on BenQ.com and through authorized retailers for $3,499. For more information, visit https://www.benq.com/en-us/business/projector/lu895ust.html. LH860ST – High-Brightness Short Throw Projector for Golf & Sports Simulators. LH860ST delivers a 0.5 throw ratio with higher brightness than most short throw models in its class. With lower optical offset perfect for golf simulators, shooting and military training simulators, ski and sports simulations, immersive rooms, and projection mapping where ambient light and close-range projection are common challenges. Available now on BenQ.com and authorized resellers for $2,399. For more information, visit https://www.benq.com/en-us/golf-simulator-projector/products/lh860st.html.

LK830ST – 4K Short Throw Projector for Simulation & High-Resolution Environments. LK830ST, enhanced through updated firmware, expands BenQ's simulation lineup with 4K support for golf simulators and other high-resolution applications. It offers improved color accuracy and visual detail at a 0.5 throw ratio optimized for a wide range of simulation environments. Available now on BenQ.com and authorized resellers for $2,499. For more information, visit https://www.benq.com/en-us/business/projector/lk830st.html.

LW830ST – Value-Driven Short Throw Projector. LW830ST is purpose-built for interactive playgrounds, floor projection, edutainment, and sensory rooms. Its compact design and seamless multi-projector blending make it ideal for transforming spaces with large, vivid, color-accurate images that spark creativity and imagination. The LW830ST is available now on BenQ.com and authorized resellers for $1,599. For more information, visit https://www.benq.com/en-us/business/projector/lw830st.html.

Across all four models, BenQ emphasizes color accuracy, factory-calibrated white points, flexible aspect ratios, and commercial-grade reliability, ensuring consistent results whether deploying a single projector or building large, blended immersive environments.

Screen Fill Technology: Built for Real-World Immersive Installations

Immersive and simulation environments rarely use standard 16:9 screens. From curved walls and ultra-wide simulator bays to custom-built surfaces in museums and experiential venues, installers are often forced to manually reconfigure source devices, GPUs, and software to achieve proper image fit. BenQ Screen Fill™ technology was designed specifically for these real-world conditions.

With a single menu selection, Screen Fill allows users to choose from common and custom aspect ratio, including 1:1, 4:3, 16:9, 16:10, and ultra-wide formats while automatically adjusting the projector's output and communicating the correct display settings to the connected system. This ensures a distortion-free, pixel-accurate image that fully fills the screen surface without manual recalibration or external scaling tools.

For installers and integrators, Screen Fill dramatically reduces installation time, minimizes alignment errors, and eliminates many of the trial-and-error steps traditionally required in immersive deployments. The result is faster setup, fewer support calls after installation, and consistent image performance across single-projector or multi-projector environments.

"The projector industry is changing, and simply repurposing conference room products isn't enough anymore," said Bob Wudeck, Senior Director at BenQ. "With BenQ Screen Fill technology and industry-leading color accuracy, we're giving immersive and simulation designers tools built specifically for how projection is actually being used today – accurately, flexibly, and at scale."

The LU895UST will be on display at the TransWorld Halloween & Attractions Show, March 26-29, 2026. BenQ will demonstrate how haunted house designers and immersive creators are using the projector to deliver large-scale, blended visuals, and striking effects in confined spaces, transforming ordinary walls and sets into fully immersive experiences.

About BenQ

BenQ is a world-leading provider of display solutions, projectors, and interactive technologies designed to enrich and inspire life. With decades of expertise in professional imaging, BenQ delivers projection systems that set the standard for clarity, reliability, and color performance in both commercial and home applications. Learn more at www.benq.com.

