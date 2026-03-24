BenQ Launches AI-Ready RP05 Interactive Display with Android 15 and Google EDLA Certification

The next-generation BenQ Board features advanced on-device AI processing and a fully integrated collaboration platform for modern classrooms and office workspaces

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BenQ, a global leader in interactive display and collaboration technology, today introduced the BenQ Board RP05, its most advanced and powerful AI-ready interactive display to date.

Building on the success of the award-winning RP04, the RP05 features a next-generation AI-enabled architecture, faster processing performance, and an expanded software ecosystem, delivering smart, simple, and secure collaboration designed for the future of learning and modern work environments.

BenQ Board RP05

More Powerful Performance, Built for What's Next

Powered by Android 15 and an industry-leading AI architecture featuring a 10 TOPS NPU (Neural Processing Unit), the RP05 is future-compatible, delivering lower latency, reduced lag, and improved processing speed. Schools and organizations can confidently upgrade to new AI capabilities as they are adopted by their teams.

The board integrates practical AI tools directly into everyday workflows, streamlining instruction, ideation, and documentation in real time.

Key capabilities include:

AI-assisted whiteboarding and content enhancement

Intelligent search within lessons, presentations, notes, and annotations

Automated transcription and session summaries

Visual idea generation

Multilingual and accessibility support

Industry-first 50-point Android touch for highly responsive, multi-user collaboration

By eliminating reliance on external PCs or slot-in OPS's, the RP05 centralizes collaboration tools, learning apps, and AI features into one streamlined platform. A multi-microphone array and powerful speakers support high-quality hybrid instruction and meetings compatible with accessories already available in schools and businesses.

Complete, Secure Ecosystem from Classrooms and Meeting Rooms to IT

As a native Google EDLA-certified interactive board, the RP05 provides secure access to Google Workspace and the Play Store for seamless integration with the apps and cloud tools educators, businesses, and teams already use.

The RP05 supports everything from daily instruction and hybrid collaboration to district/company-wide deployment and IT management:

EZWrite for dynamic whiteboarding sessions and lesson creation

for dynamic whiteboarding sessions and lesson creation InstaShare for seamless wireless screen sharing from any device

for seamless wireless screen sharing from any device DMS (Device Management Solution) for centralized monitoring and remote updates

for centralized monitoring and remote updates AMS (Account Management System) for secure, personalized cloud access

BenQ's commitment to safe learning and work environments remains central. The RP05 comes with ClassroomCare® technology, low blue light capabilities, the first and only certified germ-resistant surfaces, and Eyesafe 3.0 display certification to promote well-being in high-use settings.

"The RP05 represents the next evolution of the BenQ Board," said Carly Burton-Sallay, BenQ North America. "It's more powerful than ever, with the fastest AI-ready chipset in the market to-date and a complete software ecosystem designed to support educators and teams at every step. Our goal is simple: to deliver smart, secure technology that enhances collaboration without forcing users to change the way they teach or work."

Continued Expansion of the BenQ Board Lineup

In late spring 2026, BenQ will also introduce the new RM05 series, expanding options for schools and organizations seeking scalable, future-ready collaboration technology.

The BenQ Board RP05 is available now at 86" with more sizes, 65" and 75", coming in April.

For more information, visit https://www.benq.com/en-us/education/benq-board-interactive-displays/rp05-pro-series-board.html.

About BenQ for Education

BenQ is a world-renowned innovator in visual display solutions, dedicated to creating smarter, healthier, and more connected education environments. With leading technologies in interactivity, eye-care, AI integration, and wireless collaboration, BenQ's education solutions are deployed in thousands of classrooms and businesses worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.benq.com/en-us/education.html.

SOURCE BenQ