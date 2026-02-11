BenQ Introduces InstaShow VS25 for App-Free Wireless Conferencing

A simpler, more secure way to run hybrid meetings with no software installs or network logins required

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BenQ, a global leader in display and collaboration solutions, today announced the InstaShow® VS25, a wireless conferencing system built to make hybrid meetings easier and smoother. Designed for corporate meeting rooms and executive spaces, the VS25 delivers app-free, hardware-based wireless conferencing with ultra-low-latency performance for easy in-room and remote collaboration.

BenQ InstaShow® VS25

As more organizations adopt hybrid work, modern conference rooms must support easy in-room collaboration and reliable participation for remote attendees. While wireless presentation has become standard, many wireless conferencing solutions still rely on CPU-intensive Bring Your Own Meeting (BYOM) apps layered on top of popular video conferencing platforms. This creates performance bottlenecks, security exposure, and friction for guests.

The InstaShow VS25 eliminates those challenges. The VS25 removes the need for apps, drivers, network logins, or cloud connections, so meetings can start instantly and run smoothly, no matter who is presenting or what device is used.

Key features include:

Wireless BYOM conferencing and offline local screen sharing , enabling seamless participation for both in-room and remote attendees.

, enabling seamless participation for both in-room and remote attendees. True app-free operation using direct video-port capture , which eliminates the heavy burden on the presenter's computer, time used to install software, and potential compatibility issues.

, which eliminates the heavy burden on the presenter's computer, time used to install software, and potential compatibility issues. Ultra-low-latency Wi-Fi 6 MU-MIMO wireless performance with automatic channel selection, resulting in easy installation, and minimizing lag during live meetings.

with automatic channel selection, resulting in easy installation, and minimizing lag during live meetings. Wireless Media Bridge architecture for room camera and audio that can be placed anywhere in the room, eliminating long USB cable runs and app-based camera routing.

that can be placed anywhere in the room, eliminating long USB cable runs and app-based camera routing. Secure, point-to-point wireless communication that does not record presenters' screens or need dedicated cloud connections, protecting sensitive meeting content.

that does not record presenters' screens or need dedicated cloud connections, protecting sensitive meeting content. Enterprise-grade, hardware-based security, including router-level encryption, HDCP support, and security protections certified with the latest CVSS 4.0 standards.

"Hybrid meetings fail when technology slows people down or asks them to adapt on the fly. The InstaShow VS25 was made to do the opposite by letting meetings start immediately and working the same way for everyone, every time," said Bob Wudeck, senior director of business development, BenQ. "By eliminating apps, downloads, cloud connections, and network logins, the VS25 delivers a faster, more reliable, and more secure wireless conferencing experience."

The VS25 is different from the conferencing solutions available today. Its hardware-only, media-bridge design helps avoid performance, connectivity, and privacy risks from downloadable apps and cloud-connected receivers. The result is faster meeting starts, predictable performance, and a more professional experience for both guests and IT teams, all at an affordable price point compared to competitors.

The InstaShow VS25 is available now on BenQ.com and through authorized BenQ resellers for $1,899. For more information about the InstaShow VS25, visit www.benq.com/en-us/business/wireless-presentation/instashow-vs25.html.

