New Monitor Redefines Display Clarity and Eye Comfort

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BenQ, a global leader in display technology with over 20 years of professional display manufacturing expertise, today announced the RD280UG, a flagship programming monitor designed to deliver exceptional display clarity and eye comfort for programmers. Building on BenQ's RD Series philosophy of "See Clearly, Code Perfectly," the RD280UG reinforces the company's commitment to creating user-driven displays that support long-hour productivity and sustained focus.

BenQ Launches the RD280UG Flagship Programming Monitor

The RD Series, introduced in 2024, is the world's first monitor line designed specifically for programmers. The BenQ 28-inch, 4K+, 120Hz RD280UG builds on the success and trust of the RD280U/UA and RD320U/UA by enhancing programmers' most-requested features.

"Programmers require displays designed specifically for long hours of focused work, and the RD280UG was built with their real-world visual needs in mind," said Jeffrey Hsieh, Director of the Consumer Line of Business at BenQ. "As the first brand to introduce Eye-Care Monitors, the RD280UG delivers advanced eye-care technologies, precise visuals, and a thoughtful design to support focus, comfort, and long-term productivity."

Relax and Code with Clarity Using Exclusive Coding Modes

Software development demands sustained concentration and clear visual structure, yet screen glare and poor contrast often reduce visibility and increase eye strain. The RD280UG addresses these challenges with a Nano Matte Panel that minimizes reflections and glare, paired with BenQ-exclusive Coding Modes tuned specifically for text clarity across different development environments and themes, including:

Dark Theme : Enhances readability, boosts coding speed, and sharpens debugging precision for dark theme IDE programmers.

: Enhances readability, boosts coding speed, and sharpens debugging precision for dark theme IDE programmers. Light Theme : Maintains clarity while reducing eye strain for light theme IDE programmers.

: Maintains clarity while reducing eye strain for light theme IDE programmers. Paper Color Mode: Recreates the soft visual comfort of reading on paper, ideal for fatigued eyes.

Smoother Scrolling, Sharper Detail with 120Hz Precision

The RD280UG's 120Hz refresh rate ensures lag-free scrolling and ultra-smooth visuals, helping reduce visual fatigue during prolonged coding sessions. By minimizing lag and motion blur, the 120Hz refresh rate makes it easier to track and navigate lines of code with greater comfort and clarity for sustained productivity. Beyond programming, the same 120Hz performance provides ultra-smooth visuals for everyday tasks and casual gaming.

For productive programming sessions, the 3:2 aspect ratio expands vertical workspace to display more lines of code at once. With a 2000:1 contrast ratio, refined by Enhanced Local Contrast and High Pixel Contrast technologies, the RD280UG delivers sharper text, clearer shadows, and finer detail to improve readability in the IDE and provide vibrant visuals for movies, images, and games after the workday. Single-cable USB-C connectivity with up to 90W Power Delivery further streamlines productivity by powering laptops while handling display and data through one cable, helping reduce desk clutter and set up friction.

Optimized for Long Working Sessions with MoonHalo

Designed for day-to-night comfort, the RD280UG features MoonHalo bias backlighting for balanced ambient illumination and Night Hours Protection, which uses minimum brightness technology to help reduce eye strain.

Ergonomic flexibility is supported by a ±90° rotating hinge with auto pivot, allowing easy adjustment between portrait and landscape orientations. BenQ's leading eye-care technologies support comfortable, long-term use including Visual Optimizer, auto brightness and color temperature adjustment, and TÜV certified Low Blue Light to help reduce eye strain during extended sessions. For developers working across multiple systems, the built-in KVM Switch enables seamless control of two devices using a single keyboard and mouse, supporting efficient multitasking and uninterrupted workflows.

Seamless Software Support and Control Across Platforms

The bundled software, Display Pilot 2, is fully compatible with macOS, Windows, and Linux, with robust Linux support to better serve the broader developer community. A dedicated Coding Hotkey allows programmers to instantly adjust Coding Modes, brightness, contrast, and eye-care settings, for quick customization without interrupting focus.

The BenQ RD280UG is available for pre-order at BenQ.com and select retail partners for a MSRP of $759.99.

To learn how clarity powers programming and more about the RD280UG, please visit: https://www.benq.com/en-us/monitor/programming/rd280ug.html and https://www.benq.com/en-us/monitor/programming.html.

