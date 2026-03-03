BenQ Launches New 5K Glossy Monitor Purpose-Built for Mac Users

The BenQ MA270S delivers Mac-tuned color, 5K clarity, and a seamless multi-device workflow to meet Mac users' true needs

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BenQ, the global leader in display and color-tuning innovation, today announced its MA270S, a new 27-inch 5K monitor designed to give Mac users the clarity, color, and intuitive experience they expect from a native Apple display. As the latest expansion to the Mac-optimized MA series, including the MA270U/MA270UP and MA320U/MA320UP, the BenQ MA270S is ideal for Mac users who rely on precise visual detail and text clarity to match the accuracy and sharpness of their MacBook display.

BenQ Launches the MA270S Monitor for Mac Users

The MA270S features a Nano Gloss panel and true 5K resolution (5120x2880), matching macOS native pixel density for sharper text, lifelike images, and comfortable extended use. It delivers Mac-level color with 500-nit brightness, 99% P3 color, and a 2000:1 contrast ratio for vibrant color reproduction and crisp detail. With iKeyboard Control, users can adjust brightness and volume directly from the MacBook keyboard, creating a more seamless, native Mac experience.

"BenQ is focused on innovating for the needs of Mac users, and the MA270S is our latest step in delivering a monitor that genuinely looks and feels like an extension of their Mac," said Jeffrey Hsieh, Head of the Consumer Line of Business at BenQ. "From true 5K resolution to Mac-tuned color and intuitive multi-device workflow features, we engineered the MA270S to provide the clarity, precision, and seamless usability that Mac users expect."

Mac-like Color, Control & Clarity

The MA270S integrates BenQ's exclusive Mac Color technologies, along with intuitive macOS-style controls, delivering a usability and viewing experience that feels natural to macOS users.

It also includes multiple sync modes with Display Pilot 2: iKeyboard Control to adjust brightness and volume, Auto Brightness Sync to match macOS's automatic brightness behavior, FocuSync to mirror macOS's window-based brightness adaptation, and iDevice Color Sync to unify color appearance across multiple Apple devices.

The BenQ MA270S's Nano Gloss panel further enhances clarity for users who prefer the precision of Apple's display finish. Combined with a clean, minimalist design that aligns with the overall Apple ecosystem, and a 150mm adjustable stand, the MA270S delivers a vibrant, comfortable external display experience.

Connectivity and Multi-Device Workflow

Mac workflows often span multiple devices including MacBook, Mac Mini, Mac Studio, iMac, and iPad. To support these setups, the MA270S includes:

Thunderbolt 4 with 96W power delivery for single-cable connection and charging

Thunderbolt 4 output for daisy-chaining

Smart KVM to allow users to control two systems with one keyboard and mouse

Picture-by-Picture (PbP) for viewing content from multiple devices simultaneously

The BenQ MA270S will be available at BenQ.com, Amazon.com, Adorama.com, Bhphotovideo.com, and select retail partners starting March 2026 for an MSRP of $999. For a limited time during the MA270S pre-order period, customers will receive 20% off the purchase of a second unit. This promotion also applies to BenQ's 5K monitor for designers, the PD2730S.

For more information on the MA270S, visit https://www.benq.com/en-us/campaign/monitor-for-mac/best-5k-monitors.

