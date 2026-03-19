Bentek Wins 2026 Lighthouse Tech Award for Measurable Impact in Public Sector Benefits Administration

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bentek, the leading provider of benefits administration technology purpose-built for the public sector, has been named a Winner in the 2026 Lighthouse Tech Awards, presented by Lighthouse Research & Advisory in partnership with UNLEASH.

Bentek earned top honors in the category of Best Analytics, Measurement, and Business Impact Solution, recognizing its ability to deliver measurable, real-world outcomes for public sector employers.

Bentek Wins 2026 Lighthouse Tech Award

The Lighthouse Tech Awards highlight a select group of HR technology providers delivering practical innovation and proven results. Each solution is evaluated by an independent panel of HR practitioners, consultants, and educators, helping employers identify solutions that drive meaningful operational and business impact.

"An NPS of 84 is considered 'world class.' That's a number the Bentek team is proud of, because the software provider has developed a public sector benefits administration platform that is truly fit for purpose. With flexibility built in for the unique challenges of public sector HR and employee benefits, Bentek's platform is solving real problems every day." — Lighthouse Research & Advisory Judges

Bentek's platform is engineered specifically for the operational realities of the public sector, supporting multi-tiered plan structures, complex retiree programs, and strict regulatory requirements including ACA and HIPAA. Through advanced analytics, automation, and seamless integrations, Bentek enables HR teams to reduce administrative burden, improve compliance, and deliver a more efficient and transparent benefits experience.

"This recognition reflects the measurable impact our organization delivers for public sector organizations every day," said Julie Fink, President of Bentek. "We've built Bentek specifically to address the complexity of public sector benefits, and this award reinforces the value of that focus."

With more than two decades of experience, industry-leading client retention, and a proven implementation track record, Bentek continues to set the standard for benefits administration technology in the public sector.

For more information about Bentek and its award-winning platform, visit mybentek.com.

About Bentek

Bentek is the only benefits administration and enrollment platform built exclusively for the state, local, and education (SLED) market. With more than two decades of experience, Bentek is purpose-built to handle the complexity of public sector benefits, from multi-tiered plans and retiree programs to strict regulatory requirements. Through intelligent automation, seamless integrations, and a client-focused approach, Bentek helps public sector organizations simplify administration, improve compliance, and deliver an efficient and transparent benefits experience.

Media Contact:

Elan Keene

Director of Marketing

Bentek

[email protected]

SOURCE Bentek