Bentley Systems anuncia a los finalistas del programa de Premios Year in Infrastructure 2019
Los ganadores se seleccionarán y anunciarán en la conferencia Year in Infrastructure 2019 de Bentley, que se celebrará del 21 al 24 de octubre en Singapur
Aug 07, 2019, 11:06 ET
EXTON, Pennsylvania, 7 de agosto de 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bentley Systems, Incorporated, el proveedor líder mundial de software integral y servicios de gemelos digitales para mejorar el diseño, la construcción y las operaciones de infraestructura, acaba de anunciar a los finalistas del programa de Premios Year in Infrastructure 2019. El programa anual de premios honra el trabajo extraordinario de los usuarios de software de Bentley, que mejoran el diseño, la construcción y las operaciones de infraestructura en todo el mundo. Doce paneles de jurados independientes, conformados por destacados expertos de la industria, seleccionaron a los 54 finalistas de 571 nominaciones enviadas por más de 440 organizaciones en más de 60 países.
Los siguientes son los finalistas de los Premios Year in Infrastructure 2019 por realizar mejoras de digitalización en infraestructura:
Modelado de construcción 4D
- ALEC Engineering and Contracting L.L.C. – One Za'abeel – Dubai, Emirates Árabes Unidos
- CVB JV (Costain, VINCI Construction Grands Projets and Bachy Soletanche Joint Venture) – Thames Tideway East – Londres, Reino Unido
- Mortenson | Clark, a Joint Venture – Chase Center & Warriors Mixed-Use Office and Retail Development – San Francisco, California, Estados Unidos
Puentes
- Italferr S.p.A. – The New Polcevera Viaduct – Génova, Liguria, Italia
- Pt Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk – Design and Build Harbour Road 2 Project – Yakarta Septentrional, Jakarta, Indonesia
- Shenzhen Municipal Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd. – BIM Design and Application in the Rapid Transformation Project of 4th Ring Road and Dahe Road in Zhengzhou – Zhengzhou, Henan, China
Edificios y campus
- Heilongjiang Construction High-Tech Capital Group Co., Ltd. – Smart and digital application in Heilongjiang Construction Industry Modernization Demonstration Park – Harbin, Heilongjiang, China
- Johnson Pilton Walker – 6 & 8 Parramatta Square – Sydney, Nueva Gales del Sur, Australia
- Voyants Solutions Private Limited – Detailed Design, Tendering and Project Management Services for Establishment of 12 IT/Hi-Tech Parks in Bangladesh – En 12 distritos, Bangladesh
Comunicaciones y servicios públicos
- Hebei Huizhi Electric Power Engineering Design Co., Ltd. – Longquan 220kV Substation – Xingtai, Hebei, China
- PESTECH International Berhad – Digitization of 132/33kV Gas Insulated Switchgear Substation at Sibiyu Sarawak – Sibiyu, Sarawak, Malaysia
- POWERCHINA Hubei Electric Engineering Co., Ltd. – Technology Application in Miluo Western 220kV Substation Project – Miluo, Hunan, China
Ciudades digitales
- CCCC Water Transportation Consultants Co. Ltd. (WTC) – SAPT Automatic Container Yard and Housing Project in Pakistan – Karachi, Sindh, Pakistan
- Chengdu Municipal Engineering Design and Research Institute; Chengdu Institute of Survey & Investigation – Application of BIM+GIS in Municipal Reconstruction in Shanbanqiao Area of Chengdu – Chengdu, Sichuan, China
- Shanghai Investigation, Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd; Changjiang Ecological Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. – Application of Digitalization in Jiujiang Smart Water Management Platform – Jiujiang, Jiangxi, China
Ingeniería geotécnica
- Anil Verma Associates, Inc. – Regional Connector Transit Corridor (RCTC) – Los Ángeles, California, Estados Unidos
- ARUP Singapore Pte Ltd – Tanjong Pagar Mixed Development – Guoco Tower, Singapur
- Golder Associates (Hong Kong) Limited – Hong Kong MTR West Island Line Contract 703 -Sheung Wan to Sai Ying Pun Tunnels- Soil-structure Interaction Analyses – Hong Kong
Manufactura
- CISDI Engineering Co., Ltd. – Tata Steel TSK Plant No. 2 Blast Furnace Project in India – Kalinga Nagar, Orissa, India
- Hatch – Sulfuric Acid Plant in the DRC – Katanga, República Democrática del Congo
- MCC Capital Engineering & Research Incorporation Ltd. – CASTRIP® Ultra-thin Strip Project of Shagang Group in Zhangjiagang – Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu, China
Minería e ingeniería marítima
- China Ocean Engineering Shanghai Company (COES) – Sewol Ferry Wreck Recovery in One Piece – Offshore Mokpo, Yellow Sea, Gwangju, Corea del Sur
- Engenium – Iron Ore Magnetic Separator Plant – Pilbara, Australia Occidental, Australia
- Shanghai Investigation, Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd. – China Three Gorges New Energy Dalian Zhuanghe III (300MW) Offshore Wind Farm Project – Dalian, Liaoning, China
Generación de energía
- China Nuclear Industry 24 Construction Co., Ltd. – Shandong Haiyang Nuclear Power Plant – Yantai, Shandong, China
- Hunan Hydro & Power Design Institute – Hanjiang Yakou Shipping Hub Engineering Project – Yicheng, Hubei, China
- Sargent & Lundy – Modernization of Big Bend Power Station in Tampa Florida – Apollo Beach, Florida, Estados Unidos
Desarrollo de proyectos
- GHD – Enterprise Automation to create a CDE for every project – Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
- Mott MacDonald / Systra Designers working with Balfour Beatty / Vinci Joint Venture – High Speed Two Sectors N1 and N2 Main Works Civil Contract – Birmingham, Country North Sectors, Reino Unido
- South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) – Seamless Information Sharing and Integration Across Multiple Platforms Using ProjectWise – Columbia, Carolina del Sur, Estados Unidos
Ferrocarriles y tránsito
- Italferr S.p.A. – AV/AC in Southern Italy: Napoli-Bari Route – Napoli-Bari, Campania-Puglia, Italia
- Larsen and Toubro Limited, Transportation Infrastructure IC, Railway SBG – Western Dedicated Freight Corridor of India, CTP-14 Integrated Package (128 km) – Rewari a Dadri, India
- Sweco Nederland B.V. – Bergen Light Rail Norway – Bergen, Hordaland, Noruega
Modelado de realidad
- Ala Abdulhadi & Khalifa Hawas Consulting Engineering Company (AHCEC) – Reality Modeling for Madinah Al Munawara – Madinah Al Munawara, Madinah Region, Arabia Saudita
- MMC Gamuda KVMRT (T) Sdn Bhd – Drone Surveying for BIM and GIS Data Capture- Malaysian Metro Megaproject – Kuala Lumpur, Malasia
- PowerChina ZhongNan Engineering Corporation Limited – Application of Digital Platform for Targeted Poverty Alleviation in Shibadong Village – Condado Huayuan, Xiangxi, Hunan, China
Desempeño de recursos de carreteras y ferrocarriles
- Lebuhraya Borneo Utara Sdn Bhd – Pan Borneo Highway – Sarawak, Malasia
- Main Roads Western Australia – Trafficmap Release Two – Perth, Australia Occidental, Australia
- Transport for London – Stratford Station- Maximizing Capacity through Use of LEGION SpaceWorks – Stratford, Londres, Reino Unido
Carreteras y autopistas
- CCCC First Highway Consultants Company Limited – Application of BIM Design on the Expansion of JiHe Expressway – Shenzhen, Guangdong, China
- Chongqing Communications Planning Survey & Design Institute; Guizhou Communications Construction Group Co., Ltd. – Integrated Application of BIM in Meitan-Shiqian Expressway – Guizhou, China
- Foth Infrastructure & Environment, LLC – Foth Transforms, Connects & Revitalizes Cedar Falls, Iowa Corridor – Cedar Falls, Iowa, Estados Unidos
Ingeniería estructural
- FG Consultoria Empresarial – New Patrimonium Headquarters done 100% in BIM Structural Design – Lagoa da Prata, Minas Gerais, Brasil
- Sterling Engineering Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd. – Dhirubhai Ambani International Convention & Exhibition Centre – Bombay, Maharashtra, India
- WSP – WSP Delivers Optimized Design for Complex Basement under Iconic Admiralty Arch – Londres, Reino Unido
Desempeño de recursos industriales y de servicios públicos
- EPCOR Utilities – Implementing Risk Based Asset Management for Power Distribution – Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
- Siemens Inc., Gas and Power – Siemens Asset Performance Management at San Gabriel Power Plant – Batangas City, Filipinas
- Vedanta Limited- Cairn Oil and Gas – Flow Assurance Management System – Rajasthan-Andhra Pradesh-Gujarat, India
Plantas de agua y tratamiento de aguas residuales
- AECOM Singapore Pte Ltd and Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Pte Ltd – Keppel Marina East Desalination Plant – Singapur
- Houston Waterworks Team (a Joint Venture of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. and CDM Constructors, Inc.) – Northeast Water Purification Plant Expansion – Houston, Texas, Estados Unidos
- Jacobs – Tuas Water Reclamation Plant – Singapur
Redes hídricas, de aguas residuales y aguas pluviales
- Balfour Beatty, Morgan Sindall, BAM Nuttall Joint Venture – Thames Tideway Tunnel – Thames Tideway, Londres, Reino Unido
- Henan Water & Power Engineering Consulting Co., Ltd. – Decision Support System for Emergency Disposal of Sudden Water Pollution in Middle Route of South-to-North Water Diversion Project – Pekín, China
- NJS Engineers India P Limited – JICA Assisted Guwahati Water Supply Project – Guwahati, Assam, India
Los finalistas presentarán sus proyectos a sus compañeros, los jurados, líderes de opinión del sector y más de 130 miembros de los medios de comunicación como parte de los foros pertinentes de infraestructura en la conferencia Year in Infrastructure 2019 de Bentley, que se celebrará a fines de este año, del 21 al 24 de octubre en Singapur, en el centro de conferencias y exposiciones de Marina Bay Sands.
Chris Barron, el director de comunicaciones de Bentley Systems, afirma: "Nos complace felicitar y celebrar a los finalistas del programa de premios de este año por su excelente trabajo con la tecnología de Bentley, y ofrecer a los asistentes a la conferencia la oportunidad de conocer a los finalistas y ver las presentaciones de sus proyectos, las cuales representan excepcionales mejoras de digitalización en infraestructura".
El tema de la conferencia Year in Infrastructure 2019 es Mejoras en BIM con el uso de gemelos digitales. La agenda incluye lo siguiente:
- Presentaciones clave de expertos del sector: Dra. Ayesha Khanna, cofundadora y directora ejecutiva de ADDO AI, y Keith Clarke, CBE, FREng, FICE, RIBA, presidente de Forum of the Future
- Academias de avances digitales: sesiones interactivas de aprendizaje dirigidas por expertos en el tema de avances BIM, construcción, constructioneering, investigación de avances digitales, industrias de procesos y modelado de realidad
- Debates y presentaciones sobre tecnología con los socios estratégicos de Bentley: Microsoft, Siemens, y Topcon
- Oportunidades para que los asistentes vean las presentaciones de los finalistas de los premios y se reúnan en conversaciones individuales
- Clases magistrales informativas sobre productos, foros del sector y paneles de discusión
- Ceremonia de premiación y gala para anunciar a los ganadores de los Premios Year in Infrastructure
Más información acerca de la conferencia y el programa de Premios Year in Infrastructure 2019
Imagen:
Los ganadores del programa de Premios Year in Infrastructure 2019 de Bentley se anunciarán en una gala durante la conferencia Year in Infrastructure 2019 de Bentley, que se celebrará del 21 al 24 de octubre en Singapur en Marina Bay Sands.
Atribución: imagen por cortesía de Bentley Systems
Conozca los proyectos nominados de los últimos años del programa anual de Premios Year in Infrastructure de Bentley.
Bentley y el logotipo de Bentley son marcas de servicio o marcas comerciales registradas o sin registrar de Bentley Systems, Incorporated o de una de sus filiales de propiedad absoluta directas o indirectas. Las demás marcas y nombres de productos son marcas comerciales de sus respectivos propietarios.
