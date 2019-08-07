Bentley Systems Anuncia os Finalistas do Prêmio Year in Infrastructure 2019

EXTON, Pensilvânia, 7 de agosto de 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Bentley Systems, Incorporated, principal fornecedora global de softwares abrangentes e serviços de gêmeos digitais para melhorias em projeto, construção e operações de infraestrutura, anunciou, hoje, os finalistas do Prêmio Year in Infrastructure 2019. A premiação anual reconhece o extraordinário trabalho dos usuários dos softwares da Bentley para melhorias em projeto, construção e operações de infraestrutura avançada em todo o mundo. Doze painéis de jurados independentes, compostos de especialistas do setor, selecionaram os 54 finalistas dentre as 571 indicações enviadas por mais de 440 empresas em mais de 60 países.

Os finalistas do Prêmio Year in Infrastructure 2019 pelo uso de avanços digitais em infraestrutura são:

Modelagem 4D da Construção

ALEC Engineering and Contracting L.L.C. – One Za'abeel – Dubai, United Arab Emirates

– One Za'abeel – CVB JV (Costain, VINCI Construction Grands Projets and Bachy Soletanche Joint Venture) – Thames Tideway East – London, United Kingdom

– Thames Tideway East – Mortenson | Clark, a Joint Venture – Chase Center & Warriors Mixed-Use Office and Retail Development – San Francisco, California , United States

Pontes

Italferr S.p.A. – The New Polcevera Viaduct – Genova , Liguria, Italy

– Design and Build Harbour Road 2 Project – ,

Shenzhen Municipal Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd. – BIM Design and Application in the Rapid Transformation Project of 4th Ring Road and Dahe Road in Zhengzhou – Zhengzhou , Henan, China

Edifícios e Campi

Heilongjiang Construction High-Tech Capital Group Co., Ltd. – Smart and digital application in Heilongjiang Construction Industry Modernization Demonstration Park – Harbin City, Heilongjiang Province , China

– Smart and digital application in Heilongjiang Construction Industry Modernization Demonstration Park – City, , Johnson Pilton Walker – 6 & 8 Parramatta Square – Sydney , New South Wales, Australia

– 6 & 8 Parramatta Square – , Voyants Solutions Private Limited – Detailed Design, Tendering and Project Management Services for Establishment of 12 IT/Hi-Tech Parks in Bangladesh – Across 12 Districts, Bangladesh

Redes de Telecomunicações e Serviços Públicos

Hebei Huizhi Electric Power Engineering Design Co., Ltd. – Longquan 220kV Substation – Xingtai, Hebei Province , China

– Longquan 220kV Substation – Xingtai, , PESTECH International Berhad – Digitization of 132/33kV Gas Insulated Switchgear Substation at Sibiyu Sarawak – Sibiyu, Sarawak, Malaysia

– Digitization of 132/33kV Gas Insulated Switchgear Substation at Sibiyu Sarawak – Sibiyu, POWERCHINA Hubei Electric Engineering Co., Ltd. – Technology Application in Miluo Western 220kV Substation Project – Miluo City, Hunan Province , China

Cidades Digitais

CCCC Water Transportation Consultants Co. Ltd. (WTC) – SAPT Automatic Container Yard and Housing Project in Pakistan – Karachi , Sindh, Pakistan

– SAPT Automatic Container Yard and Housing Project in – , Sindh, Chengdu Municipal Engineering Design and Research Institute; Chengdu Institute of Survey & Investigation – Application of BIM+GIS in Municipal Reconstruction in Shanbanqiao Area of Chengdu – Chengdu , Sichuan, China

– Application of BIM+GIS in Municipal Reconstruction in Shanbanqiao Area of – , Shanghai Investigation, Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd; Changjiang Ecological Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. – Application of Digitalization in Jiujiang Smart Water Management Platform – Jiujiang, Jiangxi, China

Engenharia Geotécnica

Anil Verma Associates, Inc. – Regional Connector Transit Corridor (RCTC) – Los Angeles, California , United States

– Regional Connector Transit Corridor (RCTC) – , ARUP Singapore Pte Ltd – Tanjong Pagar Mixed Development – Guoco Tower, Singapore

– Tanjong Pagar Mixed Development – Guoco Tower, Golder Associates ( Hong Kong ) Limited – Hong Kong MTR West Island Line Contract 703 - Sheung Wan to Sai Ying Pun Tunnels- Soil-structure Interaction Analyses – Hong Kong

Processos de Fabricação

CISDI Engineering Co., Ltd. – Tata Steel TSK Plant No. 2 Blast Furnace Project in India – Kalinga Nagar , Orissa, India

– Tata Steel TSK Plant No. 2 Blast Furnace Project in – , Orissa, Hatch – Sulfuric Acid Plant in the DRC – Katanga, Democratic Republic of the Congo

– Sulfuric Acid Plant in the DRC – Katanga, MCC Capital Engineering & Research Incorporation Ltd. – CASTRIP® Ultra-thin Strip Project of Shagang Group in Zhangjiagang – Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu, China

Engenharia Offshore e Mineração

China Ocean Engineering Shanghai Company (COES) – Sewol Ferry Wreck Recovery in One Piece – Offshore Mokpo, Yellow Sea, Gwangju, South Korea

– Sewol Ferry Wreck Recovery in One Piece – Offshore Mokpo, Yellow Sea, Gwangju, Engenium – Iron Ore Magnetic Separator Plant – Pilbara, Western Australia , Australia

– Iron Ore Magnetic Separator Plant – Pilbara, , Shanghai Investigation, Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd. – China Three Gorges New Energy Dalian Zhuanghe III (300MW) Offshore Wind Farm Project – Dalian , Liaoning, China

Geração de Energia

China Nuclear Industry 24 Construction Co., Ltd. – Shandong Haiyang Nuclear Power Plant – Yantai, Shandong Province , China

– Shandong Haiyang Nuclear Power Plant – Yantai, , Hunan Hydro & Power Design Institute – Hanjiang Yakou Shipping Hub Engineering Project – Yicheng City, Hubei Province , China

– Hanjiang Yakou Shipping Hub Engineering Project – Yicheng City, , Sargent & Lundy – Modernization of Big Bend Power Station in Tampa Florida – Apollo Beach, Florida , United States

Entrega de Projetos

GHD – Enterprise Automation to create a CDE for every project – Brisbane , Queensland, Australia

– Enterprise Automation to create a CDE for every project – , Mott MacDonald / Systra Designers working with Balfour Beatty / Vinci Joint Venture – High Speed Two Sectors N1 and N2 Main Works Civil Contract – Birmingham , Country North Sectors, United Kingdom

– High Speed Two Sectors N1 and N2 Main Works Civil Contract – , Country North Sectors, South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) – Seamless Information Sharing and Integration Across Multiple Platforms Using ProjectWise – Columbia, South Carolina , United States

Ferrovias e Trânsito

Italferr S.p.A. – AV/AC in Southern Italy : Napoli-Bari Route – Napoli-Bari, Campania-Puglia, Italy

– AV/AC in : Napoli-Bari Route – Napoli-Bari, Campania-Puglia, Larsen and Toubro Limited, Transportation Infrastructure IC, Railway SBG – Western Dedicated Freight Corridor of India , CTP-14 Integrated Package (128 km) – Rewari to Dadri, India

– Western Dedicated Freight Corridor of , CTP-14 Integrated Package (128 km) – Rewari to Dadri, Sweco Nederland B.V. – Bergen Light Rail Norway – Bergen, Hordaland, Norway

Modelagem da Realidade

Ala Abdulhadi & Khalifa Hawas Consulting Engineering Company (AHCEC) – Reality Modeling for Madinah Al Munawara – Madinah Al Munawara , Madinah Region, Saudi Arabia

– Reality Modeling for – , Madinah Region, MMC Gamuda KVMRT (T) Sdn Bhd – Drone Surveying for BIM and GIS Data Capture- Malaysian Metro Megaproject – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

– Drone Surveying for BIM and GIS Data Capture- Malaysian Metro Megaproject – PowerChina ZhongNan Engineering Corporation Limited – Application of Digital Platform for Targeted Poverty Alleviation in Shibadong Village – Huayuan County, Xiangxi Autonomous Prefecture, Hunan Province , China

Desempenho de Ativos Rodoviários e Ferroviários

Lebuhraya Borneo Utara Sdn Bhd – Pan Borneo Highway – Sarawak, Malaysia

– Pan Borneo Highway – Main Roads Western Australia – Trafficmap Release Two – Perth , Western Australia , Australia

– Trafficmap Release Two – , , Transport for London – Stratford Station - Maximizing Capacity through Use of LEGION SpaceWorks – Stratford, London , Greater London, United Kingdom

Estradas e Rodovias

CCCC First Highway Consultants Company Limited – Application of BIM Design on the Expansion of JiHe Expressway – Shenzhen , Guangdong, China

– Application of BIM Design on the Expansion of JiHe Expressway – , Chongqing Communications Planning Survey & Design Institute; Guizhou Communications Construction Group Co., Ltd. – Integrated Application of BIM in Meitan-Shiqian Expressway – Guizhou, China

– Integrated Application of BIM in Meitan-Shiqian Expressway – Foth Infrastructure & Environment, LLC – Foth Transforms, Connects & Revitalizes Cedar Falls, Iowa Corridor – Cedar Falls, Iowa , United States

Engenharia Estrutural

FG Consultoria Empresarial – New Patrimonium Headquarters done 100% in BIM Structural Design – Lagoa da Prata, Minas Gerais, Brazil

– New Patrimonium Headquarters done 100% in BIM Structural Design – Lagoa da Prata, Minas Gerais, Sterling Engineering Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd. – Dhirubhai Ambani International Convention & Exhibition Centre – Mumbai , Maharashtra, India

– Dhirubhai Ambani International Convention & Exhibition Centre – , Maharashtra, WSP – WSP Delivers Optimized Design for Complex Basement under Iconic Admiralty Arch – London, United Kingdom

Desempenho de Ativos de Serviços Industriais e de Serviços Públicos

EPCOR Utilities – Implementing Risk Based Asset Management for Power Distribution – Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

– Implementing Risk Based Asset Management for Power Distribution – Siemens Inc., Gas and Power – Siemens Asset Performance Management at San Gabriel Power Plant – Batangas City, Philippines

– Siemens Asset Performance Management at San Gabriel Power Plant – Batangas City, Philippines Vedanta Limited- Cairn Oil and Gas – Flow Assurance Management System – Rajasthan-Andhra Pradesh-Gujarat, India

Estações de Tratamento de Água e Esgoto

AECOM Singapore Pte Ltd and Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Pte Ltd – Keppel Marina East Desalination Plant – Singapore

– Keppel Marina East Desalination Plant – Houston Waterworks Team (a Joint Venture of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. and CDM Constructors, Inc.) – Northeast Water Purification Plant Expansion – Houston, Texas , United States

– Northeast Water Purification Plant Expansion – , Jacobs – Tuas Water Reclamation Plant – Singapore

Redes de Água, Esgoto e Drenagem Pluvial

Balfour Beatty , Morgan Sindall , BAM Nuttall Joint Venture – Thames Tideway Tunnel – Thames Tideway, London, United Kingdom

– Thames Tideway Tunnel – Thames Tideway, Henan Water & Power Engineering Consulting Co., Ltd. – Decision Support System for Emergency Disposal of Sudden Water Pollution in Middle Route of South-to-North Water Diversion Project – Beijing, China

– Decision Support System for Emergency Disposal of Sudden Water Pollution in Middle Route of South-to-North Water Diversion Project – NJS Engineers India P Limited – JICA Assisted Guwahati Water Supply Project – Guwahati, Assam, India

Os finalistas apresentarão seus projetos para os colegas, jurados, líderes referenciais do setor e mais de 130 membros da mídia como parte de fóruns de infraestrutura relacionados na Conferência Year in Infrastructure 2019 da Bentley que será realizada no final deste ano, de 21 a 24 de outubro em Singapura, no Marina Bay Sands Expo and Conference Center.

Chris Barron, diretor de comunicações da Bentley Systems, disse: "Temos o prazer de parabenizar os finalistas deste ano pelos excelentes trabalhos usando a tecnologia da Bentley e de oferecer aos participantes da conferência, a oportunidade de conhecer os finalistas e de assistir às apresentações de seus projetos, que representam avanços digitais realmente notáveis para a infraestrutura."

O tema da Conferência Year in Infrastructure 2019 é Melhoria em BIM (Building Information Modeling, Modelagem da Informação da Construção) por meio de gêmeos digitais. A programação apresenta:

Apresentações de abertura com os especialistas do setor – Dr. Ayesha Khanna , co-fundador e CEO da ADDO AI e Keith Clarke , CBE, FREng, FICE, RIBA, presidente do Fórum do Futuro

, co-fundador e CEO da ADDO AI e , CBE, FREng, FICE, RIBA, presidente do Fórum do Futuro Academias de melhorias digitais – sessões de aprendizado interativo lideradas por especialistas de melhorias em BIM, engenharia de construção, pesquisas de melhoria digital, indústrias de processos e modelagem 3D realista

Demonstrações de tecnologia e debate com parceiros estratégicos da Bentley – Microsoft, Siemens, Topcon e Atos

– Microsoft, Siemens, Topcon e Atos Oportunidades para que os participantes assistam às apresentações dos finalistas dos prêmios e se reúnam para discussões individuais

Masterclasses sobre produtos informativos, fóruns do setor e painéis de discussão

Cerimônia de premiação e noite de gala com anúncio dos vencedores do Prêmio Year in Infrastructure

Os vencedores do Prêmio Year in Infrastructure 2019 serão anunciados em uma cerimônia de gala durante a Conferência Year in Infrastructure 2019 da Bentley, que acontecerá de 21 a 24 de outubro em Singapura, no Marina Bay Sands.

