Bentley Systems Anuncia os Finalistas do Prêmio Year in Infrastructure 2019
Os vencedores serão selecionados e anunciados na Conferência Year in Infrastructure 2019 da Bentley, de 21 a 24 de outubro em Singapura
Aug 07, 2019, 11:08 ET
EXTON, Pensilvânia, 7 de agosto de 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Bentley Systems, Incorporated, principal fornecedora global de softwares abrangentes e serviços de gêmeos digitais para melhorias em projeto, construção e operações de infraestrutura, anunciou, hoje, os finalistas do Prêmio Year in Infrastructure 2019. A premiação anual reconhece o extraordinário trabalho dos usuários dos softwares da Bentley para melhorias em projeto, construção e operações de infraestrutura avançada em todo o mundo. Doze painéis de jurados independentes, compostos de especialistas do setor, selecionaram os 54 finalistas dentre as 571 indicações enviadas por mais de 440 empresas em mais de 60 países.
Os finalistas do Prêmio Year in Infrastructure 2019 pelo uso de avanços digitais em infraestrutura são:
Modelagem 4D da Construção
- ALEC Engineering and Contracting L.L.C. – One Za'abeel – Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- CVB JV (Costain, VINCI Construction Grands Projets and Bachy Soletanche Joint Venture) – Thames Tideway East – London, United Kingdom
- Mortenson | Clark, a Joint Venture – Chase Center & Warriors Mixed-Use Office and Retail Development – San Francisco, California, United States
Pontes
- Italferr S.p.A. – The New Polcevera Viaduct – Genova, Liguria, Italy
- Pt Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk – Design and Build Harbour Road 2 Project – North Jakarta, Jakarta, Indonesia Object has been Removed from this location.Object has been Removed from this location.Object has been Removed from this location.
- Shenzhen Municipal Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd. – BIM Design and Application in the Rapid Transformation Project of 4th Ring Road and Dahe Road in Zhengzhou – Zhengzhou, Henan, China
Edifícios e Campi
- Heilongjiang Construction High-Tech Capital Group Co., Ltd. – Smart and digital application in Heilongjiang Construction Industry Modernization Demonstration Park – Harbin City, Heilongjiang Province, China
- Johnson Pilton Walker – 6 & 8 Parramatta Square – Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
- Voyants Solutions Private Limited – Detailed Design, Tendering and Project Management Services for Establishment of 12 IT/Hi-Tech Parks in Bangladesh – Across 12 Districts, Bangladesh
Redes de Telecomunicações e Serviços Públicos
- Hebei Huizhi Electric Power Engineering Design Co., Ltd. – Longquan 220kV Substation – Xingtai, Hebei Province, China
- PESTECH International Berhad – Digitization of 132/33kV Gas Insulated Switchgear Substation at Sibiyu Sarawak – Sibiyu, Sarawak, Malaysia
- POWERCHINA Hubei Electric Engineering Co., Ltd. – Technology Application in Miluo Western 220kV Substation Project – Miluo City, Hunan Province, China
Cidades Digitais
- CCCC Water Transportation Consultants Co. Ltd. (WTC) – SAPT Automatic Container Yard and Housing Project in Pakistan – Karachi, Sindh, Pakistan
- Chengdu Municipal Engineering Design and Research Institute; Chengdu Institute of Survey & Investigation – Application of BIM+GIS in Municipal Reconstruction in Shanbanqiao Area of Chengdu – Chengdu, Sichuan, China
- Shanghai Investigation, Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd; Changjiang Ecological Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. – Application of Digitalization in Jiujiang Smart Water Management Platform – Jiujiang, Jiangxi, China
Engenharia Geotécnica
- Anil Verma Associates, Inc. – Regional Connector Transit Corridor (RCTC) – Los Angeles, California, United States
- ARUP Singapore Pte Ltd – Tanjong Pagar Mixed Development – Guoco Tower, Singapore
- Golder Associates (Hong Kong) Limited – Hong Kong MTR West Island Line Contract 703 -Sheung Wan to Sai Ying Pun Tunnels- Soil-structure Interaction Analyses – Hong Kong
Processos de Fabricação
- CISDI Engineering Co., Ltd. – Tata Steel TSK Plant No. 2 Blast Furnace Project in India – Kalinga Nagar, Orissa, India
- Hatch – Sulfuric Acid Plant in the DRC – Katanga, Democratic Republic of the Congo
- MCC Capital Engineering & Research Incorporation Ltd. – CASTRIP® Ultra-thin Strip Project of Shagang Group in Zhangjiagang – Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu, China
Engenharia Offshore e Mineração
- China Ocean Engineering Shanghai Company (COES) – Sewol Ferry Wreck Recovery in One Piece – Offshore Mokpo, Yellow Sea, Gwangju, South Korea
- Engenium – Iron Ore Magnetic Separator Plant – Pilbara, Western Australia, Australia
- Shanghai Investigation, Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd. – China Three Gorges New Energy Dalian Zhuanghe III (300MW) Offshore Wind Farm Project – Dalian, Liaoning, China
Geração de Energia
- China Nuclear Industry 24 Construction Co., Ltd. – Shandong Haiyang Nuclear Power Plant – Yantai, Shandong Province, China
- Hunan Hydro & Power Design Institute – Hanjiang Yakou Shipping Hub Engineering Project – Yicheng City, Hubei Province, China
- Sargent & Lundy – Modernization of Big Bend Power Station in Tampa Florida – Apollo Beach, Florida, United States
Entrega de Projetos
- GHD – Enterprise Automation to create a CDE for every project – Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
- Mott MacDonald / Systra Designers working with Balfour Beatty / Vinci Joint Venture – High Speed Two Sectors N1 and N2 Main Works Civil Contract – Birmingham, Country North Sectors, United Kingdom
- South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) – Seamless Information Sharing and Integration Across Multiple Platforms Using ProjectWise – Columbia, South Carolina, United States
Ferrovias e Trânsito
- Italferr S.p.A. – AV/AC in Southern Italy: Napoli-Bari Route – Napoli-Bari, Campania-Puglia, Italy
- Larsen and Toubro Limited, Transportation Infrastructure IC, Railway SBG – Western Dedicated Freight Corridor of India, CTP-14 Integrated Package (128 km) – Rewari to Dadri, India
- Sweco Nederland B.V. – Bergen Light Rail Norway – Bergen, Hordaland, Norway
Modelagem da Realidade
- Ala Abdulhadi & Khalifa Hawas Consulting Engineering Company (AHCEC) – Reality Modeling for Madinah Al Munawara – Madinah Al Munawara, Madinah Region, Saudi Arabia
- MMC Gamuda KVMRT (T) Sdn Bhd – Drone Surveying for BIM and GIS Data Capture- Malaysian Metro Megaproject – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- PowerChina ZhongNan Engineering Corporation Limited – Application of Digital Platform for Targeted Poverty Alleviation in Shibadong Village – Huayuan County, Xiangxi Autonomous Prefecture, Hunan Province, China
Desempenho de Ativos Rodoviários e Ferroviários
- Lebuhraya Borneo Utara Sdn Bhd – Pan Borneo Highway – Sarawak, Malaysia
- Main Roads Western Australia – Trafficmap Release Two – Perth, Western Australia, Australia
- Transport for London – Stratford Station- Maximizing Capacity through Use of LEGION SpaceWorks – Stratford, London, Greater London, United Kingdom
Estradas e Rodovias
- CCCC First Highway Consultants Company Limited – Application of BIM Design on the Expansion of JiHe Expressway – Shenzhen, Guangdong, China
- Chongqing Communications Planning Survey & Design Institute; Guizhou Communications Construction Group Co., Ltd. – Integrated Application of BIM in Meitan-Shiqian Expressway – Guizhou, China
- Foth Infrastructure & Environment, LLC – Foth Transforms, Connects & Revitalizes Cedar Falls, Iowa Corridor – Cedar Falls, Iowa, United States
Engenharia Estrutural
- FG Consultoria Empresarial – New Patrimonium Headquarters done 100% in BIM Structural Design – Lagoa da Prata, Minas Gerais, Brazil
- Sterling Engineering Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd. – Dhirubhai Ambani International Convention & Exhibition Centre – Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
- WSP – WSP Delivers Optimized Design for Complex Basement under Iconic Admiralty Arch – London, United Kingdom
Desempenho de Ativos de Serviços Industriais e de Serviços Públicos
- EPCOR Utilities – Implementing Risk Based Asset Management for Power Distribution – Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
- Siemens Inc., Gas and Power – Siemens Asset Performance Management at San Gabriel Power Plant – Batangas City, Philippines
- Vedanta Limited- Cairn Oil and Gas – Flow Assurance Management System – Rajasthan-Andhra Pradesh-Gujarat, India
Estações de Tratamento de Água e Esgoto
- AECOM Singapore Pte Ltd and Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Pte Ltd – Keppel Marina East Desalination Plant – Singapore
- Houston Waterworks Team (a Joint Venture of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. and CDM Constructors, Inc.) – Northeast Water Purification Plant Expansion – Houston, Texas, United States
- Jacobs – Tuas Water Reclamation Plant – Singapore
Redes de Água, Esgoto e Drenagem Pluvial
- Balfour Beatty, Morgan Sindall, BAM Nuttall Joint Venture – Thames Tideway Tunnel – Thames Tideway, London, United Kingdom
- Henan Water & Power Engineering Consulting Co., Ltd. – Decision Support System for Emergency Disposal of Sudden Water Pollution in Middle Route of South-to-North Water Diversion Project – Beijing, China
- NJS Engineers India P Limited – JICA Assisted Guwahati Water Supply Project – Guwahati, Assam, India
Os finalistas apresentarão seus projetos para os colegas, jurados, líderes referenciais do setor e mais de 130 membros da mídia como parte de fóruns de infraestrutura relacionados na Conferência Year in Infrastructure 2019 da Bentley que será realizada no final deste ano, de 21 a 24 de outubro em Singapura, no Marina Bay Sands Expo and Conference Center.
Chris Barron, diretor de comunicações da Bentley Systems, disse: "Temos o prazer de parabenizar os finalistas deste ano pelos excelentes trabalhos usando a tecnologia da Bentley e de oferecer aos participantes da conferência, a oportunidade de conhecer os finalistas e de assistir às apresentações de seus projetos, que representam avanços digitais realmente notáveis para a infraestrutura."
O tema da Conferência Year in Infrastructure 2019 é Melhoria em BIM (Building Information Modeling, Modelagem da Informação da Construção) por meio de gêmeos digitais. A programação apresenta:
- Apresentações de abertura com os especialistas do setor – Dr. Ayesha Khanna, co-fundador e CEO da ADDO AI e Keith Clarke, CBE, FREng, FICE, RIBA, presidente do Fórum do Futuro
- Academias de melhorias digitais – sessões de aprendizado interativo lideradas por especialistas de melhorias em BIM, engenharia de construção, pesquisas de melhoria digital, indústrias de processos e modelagem 3D realista
- Demonstrações de tecnologia e debate com parceiros estratégicos da Bentley – Microsoft, Siemens, Topcon e Atos
- Oportunidades para que os participantes assistam às apresentações dos finalistas dos prêmios e se reúnam para discussões individuais
- Masterclasses sobre produtos informativos, fóruns do setor e painéis de discussão
- Cerimônia de premiação e noite de gala com anúncio dos vencedores do Prêmio Year in Infrastructure
Saiba mais a respeito do Prêmio Year in Infrastructure 2019 e da Conferência
Imagem:
Os vencedores do Prêmio Year in Infrastructure 2019 serão anunciados em uma cerimônia de gala durante a Conferência Year in Infrastructure 2019 da Bentley, que acontecerá de 21 a 24 de outubro em Singapura, no Marina Bay Sands.
Atribuição: imagem cortesia da Bentley Systems
Veja os projetos nomeados nos últimos anos do Prêmio Year in Infrastructure da Bentley.
Bentley e o logotipo da Bentley são marcas registradas ou não, ou marcas de serviços da Bentley Systems, Incorporated ou de uma de suas filiais integrais diretas ou indiretas. Todas as outras marcas e nomes de produtos são marcas registradas de seus respectivos proprietários.
Siga-nos nas Redes Sociais
Facebook: BentleyBrasil
Twitter: @BentleyBrasil
YouTube: BentleyBrasil
#YII2019; #GoingDigital
FONTE Bentley Systems, Incorporated
Related Links
SOURCE Bentley Systems, Incorporated
Share this article