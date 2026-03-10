Benvenuto Brunello 2026 Successfully Concludes Bringing Montalcino's Latest Vintages from New York to Texas

The U.S. edition of Italy's premier Brunello di Montalcino tasting brought producers, trade, media, and wine enthusiasts together in a dynamic three-city program, highlighting the elegance and heritage of Montalcino wines.

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benvenuto Brunello 2026, organized by the Consorzio del Vino Brunello di Montalcino, concluded its U.S. tour with a resounding success, beginning with its signature event in New York City.

Benvenuto Brunello New York City 2026

On February 24, over 350 trade and media professionals attended the curated walk-around tasting, where 48 producers presented the 2021 Brunello di Montalcino, 2020 Brunello Riserva, and 2024 Rosso di Montalcino. The tasting offered participants a rare opportunity to explore the elegance, complexity, and heritage of Montalcino wines, becoming a hub for lively discussions among sommeliers, journalists, and wine buyers.

Two sold-out exclusive seminars, "Brunello 2021: Decoding the Vintage," led by Master of Wine Gabriele Gorelli, offered an in-depth exploration of the 2021 harvest through guided tastings of 10 curated labels, using the analytical Brunello Forma model to decode terroir, vinification, and vintage characteristics.

On February 25, the consumer-focused tasting at Millesima welcomed wine enthusiasts to Manhattan's Upper East Side. Guests were able to meet producers directly, taste the newest releases, and gain insight into the distinctive qualities of Brunello and Rosso di Montalcino.

Following the New York program, Benvenuto Brunello extended its educational reach to Texas, hosting masterclasses in Dallas (March 3, ~32 attendees) at 55 Seventy and Austin (March 4, ~32 attendees) at Jeffrey's. Both sessions, led by Gorelli, MW, and Bernardino Sani, Vice President of the Consorzio, offered curated tastings of ten labels, providing trade and media with rare insights into the 2021 vintage, terroir-driven production, and the stylistic evolution of Brunello wines. Participants emphasized the value of the hands-on format, highlighting the opportunity to taste Brunello alongside Rosso and engage directly with producers.

"Benvenuto Brunello 2026 exceeded our expectations," said Giacomo Bartolommei, President of the Consorzio del Vino Brunello di Montalcino. "New York remains the cornerstone of our U.S. program, bringing the energy and sophistication of Montalcino directly to a key market.

Expanding to Texas allowed us to share our educational mission more broadly and engage with trade and media in new regions. Benvenuto Brunello 2026 highlighted the diversity and depth of Montalcino wines. Journalists, sommeliers, and wine lovers alike left with new insights, memorable conversations, and a deeper connection to the people and terroir behind each bottle."

Despite challenges in the global wine market, Benvenuto Brunello's steady growth year after year demonstrates the impact of focused education and investment. By uniting producers, trade, media, and consumers through curated tastings and masterclasses, the Consorzio has shown that knowledge, direct engagement, and meaningful experiences are key to sustaining Montalcino's presence and prestige in one of its most important international markets.

Participating wineries included Abbadia Ardenga, Altesino, Aminta, Argiano, Banfi, Bottega, Camigliano, Capanne Ricci - Tenimenti Ricci, Caparzo, Caprili, Carpineto, Casanuova delle Cerbaie, Ciacci Piccolomini d'Aragona, Col d'Orcia, Corte Pavone, Cortonesi, Donatella Cinelli Colombini, Fanti, Fattoria dei Barbi, Fossacolle, Il Palazzone, Il Poggione, La Casaccia di Franceschi, La Fiorita, La Fortuna, La Magia, Marchesi Frescobaldi, Mocali, Palazzo, Patrizia Cencioni, Pian delle Querci, Pian delle Vigne, Pinino, Podere Brizio, Ridolfi, Ruffino, San Polo, San Guglielmo, SassodiSole, Scopetone - La Melina, Sensi Vigne e Vini, Talenti, Tassi, Tenuta Luce, Terre Nere, Uccelliera + Voliero, Verbena, Villa i Cipressi.

About Consorzio del Vino Brunello di Montalcino

The Consortium of Brunello di Montalcino was founded in 1967, just after the DOC designation, as a free association of vignerons whose aim was to safeguard their product and emphasize its best qualities. The Consortium has fostered bringing together old and new wineries, small and large alike, united by the common goals of respect for nature and the desire to make the best quality wine. The Consortium organizes events in Italy and abroad, and facilitates the participation of member winemakers in trade fairs. It manages public relations and the image of Montalcino wines through its press office, and distributes news and information through the official website, with numerous publications in several languages. https://www.consorziobrunellodimontalcino.it/en/home/home.

Media Contact

Carlotta Ribolini

[email protected]

SOURCE Consorzio del Vino Brunello di Montalcino