Benzinga Adds Forward Looking Estimates Across Datasets

DETROIT, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a leading provider of financial news and market data, today announced the introduction of expected guidance records on its Guidance Calendar API, providing earlier insight into a company's forthcoming earnings and revenue expectations.

The enhancement is powered by newly developed Expected Guidance Records, a proprietary data layer designed to surface anticipated guidance activity ahead of official company announcements. These records are programmatically generated using Benzinga's internal algorithms once upcoming earnings dates are confirmed, providing clients with actionable context well before guidance is formally issued.

This capability represents a meaningful differentiator in the market, as comparable forward-looking guidance data helps investors decide their next move, rather than just analyze the present.

Expected Guidance Records deliver several key advantages:

Automatically populate as soon as upcoming earnings dates are confirmed

Identify the expected date and time of the guidance announcement

Predict the type of guidance (EPS or revenue), including GAAP versus adjusted metrics

Distinguish between primary and secondary guidance within a fiscal period

Include continuously updated estimates, refreshed daily until the official guidance announcement

This forward-looking data is already integrated across several Benzinga datasets, including:

Earnings Calendar - covering the next four quarters

- covering the next four quarters Dividends Calendar - projecting dividend activity over the next four quarters

- projecting dividend activity over the next four quarters Conference Call Calendar - identifying upcoming conference calls

- identifying upcoming conference calls Economic Calendar - outlining major economic events up to six months ahead

- outlining major economic events up to six months ahead Mergers & Acquisitions Calendar - forecasting upcoming M&A, including rumors

- forecasting upcoming M&A, including rumors Guidance Calendar – tracking upcoming guidance announcements

By expanding coverage beyond historical and real-time disclosures, Benzinga continues to give traders, analysts, and platforms earlier insight into the events that move markets. The addition of expected future records reinforces Benzinga's commitment to delivering differentiated, decision-ready data that helps clients anticipate - not just react to - market activity.

For more information about Benzinga's data products or to request access to Expected Guidance Records and other forward looking equities data, visit benzinga.com/apis.

