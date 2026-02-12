Benzinga Expands Channel Distribution With Nordot to Deliver Financial Data APIs Across Global News Platforms

DETROIT and NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a leading provider of real-time financial data and market intelligence, today announced an expansion of its channel distribution with Nordot, a global distribution and syndication network,enabling news organizations and digital publishers worldwide to access and redistribute Benzinga's financial data APIs at scale.

Benzinga x Nordot

Under the expanded distribution, Nordot customers can integrate a range of Benzinga APIs —including market news, corporate actions, and structured financial datasets— directly into news platforms, mobile feeds, and aggregation environments. This enables publishers to deploy data-driven financial content quickly while maintaining consistent metadata, reliability, and editorial standards across distribution channels.

Nordot provides publishers with external distribution pathways designed to extend reach and generate incremental revenue, while retaining control over licensing, rights management, and performance analytics. By incorporating Benzinga's structured financial data, Nordot enables publishers to enhance financial coverage without the operational complexity of managing direct data integrations.

The expanded channel distribution is already live across major outlets, including Samsung News, where Benzinga's structured content feeds support enriched financial coverage within mobile-first news environments.

"Expanding distribution through Nordot allows us to deliver market intelligence where audiences already engage with news," said Clint Rhea, Manager of Institutional and Channel Partnerships at Benzinga. "This enables publishers to add real-time financial context to their platforms without significant development overhead."

Nordot's platform supports flexible syndication models, performance analytics, and licensing frameworks that help publishers scale distribution and monetize content efficiently. The expanded relationship reflects both companies' focus on supporting digital publishers as content consumption continues to shift toward aggregated, multi-channel environments.

"Benzinga's financial data APIs integrate seamlessly into our distribution ecosystem," said Josh Calcanis, VP of Publisher Growth at Nordot. "This enables publishers to scale timely, trusted market coverage and deliver richer financial content across the channels where audiences consume news."

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a financial media and data company providing real-time news, market intelligence, and actionable insights to investors, traders, and institutions worldwide. Through its APIs and data products, Benzinga powers trading platforms, research tools, and financial applications with fast, structured, ticker-ized market data across equities, options, corporate actions, and alternative datasets.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Detroit, Benzinga's mission is to empower investors with the information they need to make smarter, faster decisions in the financial markets.

About Nordot

Nordot is a global content distribution and licensing network that helps news publishers, agencies, and creators expand their reach and unlock new revenue across channels and borders. We connect high-quality content with trusted ecosystems through rights-cleared distribution, attribution, and analytics, ensuring content remains visible, controlled, and valuable wherever it travels. With headquarters in New York and teams worldwide, Nordot partners with leading media organizations to build sustainable growth in an evolving, AI-driven discovery landscape.

SOURCE Benzinga