Benzinga and TrendSpider Expand Data Integration With Conference Call Transcripts

New addition enhances market context by connecting technical analysis with company commentary and guidance

DETROIT and CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a leading provider of real-time financial news and market data, today announced an expansion of its data integration with TrendSpider, an industry leading automated market research, technical analysis and trading platform. The latest enhancement brings Benzinga's conference call transcripts into TrendSpider's platform, including its Sidekick AI, building on its existing use of Benzinga data to deliver deeper market insight to traders.

TrendSpider has long incorporated Benzinga data to provide market context across its platform, including news, unusual options activity, earnings, dividends, splits, and fundamentals. With the addition of conference call transcripts, users can now move seamlessly from chart-based analysis to management commentary and forward-looking guidance—without leaving the platform.

By incorporating conference call transcripts alongside its existing Benzinga data, TrendSpider further connects technical signals with the fundamental drivers behind price action. Traders can move directly from technical setups to the narratives shaping market behavior, gaining a more complete view of the forces influencing price movement in real time.

"TrendSpider has been using Benzinga data to power market context across its platform for some time, and we're excited to see that usage continue to expand," said Michael Saad, Account Manager at Benzinga. "With the addition of Benzinga's conference call transcripts, TrendSpider users gain direct access to company commentary and guidance—helping them connect technical signals with the underlying narratives driving markets."

"TrendSpider is designed to make market data easy to access, easy to understand, and easy to make trading decisions on. Benzinga provides a reliable source for a wide range of alternative and auxiliary market data that enhances the capabilities of TrendSpider and makes the platform better for all traders," said Dan Ushman, CEO of TrendSpider.

This expanded integration reinforces TrendSpider's focus on supporting traders who rely on both technical precision and fundamental context when making decisions. By unifying automated technical analysis with comprehensive market data and corporate insights, TrendSpider continues to enhance its platform for active traders navigating increasingly complex markets.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading financial media and data provider that delivers news, analysis, and market intelligence to traders, investors, and institutions worldwide. Benzinga's content and data solutions help users identify opportunities, understand market dynamics, and act with confidence.

About TrendSpider

TrendSpider is an industry leading, award-winning market research, automated technical analysis and trading platform designed to help traders analyze markets more efficiently. By combining advanced charting, automation, and integrated market data from dozens of sources, TrendSpider enables faster, more informed trading decisions.

