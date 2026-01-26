Benzinga and Abyan Capital Announce Strategic Relationship to Power Market Intelligence for Saudi Retail Investors

DETROIT and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a leading global provider of financial news, data, and market intelligence, today announced a new strategic relationship with Abyan Capital, a Saudi-based digital wealth platform focused on empowering the next generation of investors. Through this relationship, Abyan Capital will integrate select Benzinga data products to deliver timely, actionable market insights directly to retail investors across Saudi Arabia.

As part of the agreement, Abyan Capital has licensed Benzinga's Analyst Ratings, Corporate Logos, and Why Is It Moving (WIIM) content, available in both English and Arabic. These datasets will be embedded across Abyan's self-directed trading and automated investing tools, enhancing the user experience with real-time context and professional-grade analysis.

The integration enables Abyan users to better understand market activity as it happens, including why specific stocks are moving, how analysts are rating companies, and how global market narratives connect to local investment decisions. By pairing Benzinga's real-time news signals and analyst insights with Abyan's Shariah-compliant investment offerings, the platform helps investors evaluate opportunities with greater clarity and confidence.

This relationship bridges the gap between global financial markets and the needs of Saudi retail investors, providing access to the same intelligence relied upon by institutional participants—delivered through a localized, mobile-first experience.

"Abyan is building a modern wealth platform tailored to the next generation of Saudi investors, and we're excited to support that mission," said Michael Saad, Account Manager at Benzinga. "By integrating Benzinga's Why Is It Moving insights, Analyst Ratings, and Corporate Logos, Abyan is giving retail investors access to the same market intelligence used by professionals—delivered through an intuitive, mobile-first investing experience."

"Abyan Trading is building a modern investment experience where data and intelligence translate into better outcomes for users," said Saleh Alaqeel, Co-Founder and COO of Abyan Capital. "Our relationship with Benzinga allows us to bring trusted, fast market news and real-time context directly into the product, so clients can understand what's happening—and why—without friction."

The collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to expanding access to high-quality financial information and supporting more informed decision-making for investors in fast-growing global markets.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a global financial media and data platform that provides news, analysis, and market intelligence to individual investors, financial institutions, and fintech platforms worldwide. Benzinga's content and data products are designed to help users discover opportunities, understand market movements, and make more informed investment decisions.

About Abyan Capital

Abyan Capital is a Saudi-based digital wealth platform offering self-directed trading and automated investing solutions tailored to local investors. With a focus on accessibility, innovation, and Shariah-compliant investing, Abyan aims to empower individuals to build wealth with confidence in today's global markets.

