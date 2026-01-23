Benzinga Expands News Delivery Capabilities with Comprehensive Multi-Protocol Distribution Suite

DETROIT, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a leading financial news and data provider, today announced a major expansion of its news delivery infrastructure, empowering clients with a broad suite of distribution methods designed for performance, reliability, and integration flexibility. The new capabilities enhance how market participants, technology platforms, and enterprise systems receive Benzinga content - from real-time streaming feeds to traditional file-based delivery.

As global demand for timely and customizable financial news continues to grow, Benzinga's expanded delivery suite offers organizations of all sizes the ability to consume content in the formats and channels that best suit their technology stack and workflow.

Expanded Delivery Options Include:

API - Industry-standard RESTful interfaces for programmable access to Benzinga news, headlines, and metadata.

- Industry-standard RESTful interfaces for programmable access to Benzinga news, headlines, and metadata. Webhook - Push-based HTTP notifications for event-driven workflows and automated downstream processing.

- Push-based HTTP notifications for event-driven workflows and automated downstream processing. Websocket - Persistent, low-latency streaming for real-time market updates.

- Persistent, low-latency streaming for real-time market updates. TCP Server - Robust raw socket connectivity for ultra-fast direct data consumption.

- Robust raw socket connectivity for ultra-fast direct data consumption. Flat File Delivery - Scheduled or on-demand content files in a variety of formats, enabling historical analysis, archiving, or bulk ingestion. (FTP & AWS S3)

These delivery mechanisms allow customers to tailor news ingestion to their technical environment - whether that's for brokerage display, automated trading engines, or custom internal portals.

Quote from Leadership

"Expanding our delivery infrastructure reflects Benzinga's commitment to flexibility and innovation," said Tommy Cotter, Director of Data Products. "By enabling news delivery across a wide range of protocols and formats, we support diverse use cases across the globe and open up new business opportunities for both legacy and new platforms. This empowers our clients to integrate Benzinga's trusted content where, and how, they need it most."

About Benzinga

Benzinga is an award-winning financial media and data company serving millions of users globally, including investment professionals, enterprise systems, and individual investors. With a focus on actionable insights, rapid news delivery, and accessible technology, Benzinga helps market participants stay informed in an increasingly complex global financial landscape.

