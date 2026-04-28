Benzinga and Apex Fintech Solutions Establish Data Relationship to Deliver Market Intelligence APIs to Financial Platforms

DETROIT and DALLAS, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a leading provider of real-time financial news and market data, today announced a new data relationship with Apex Fintech Solutions, the infrastructure powering modern investing.

Through this relationship, Apex will make a broad suite of Benzinga APIs available to its network of financial platforms, brokerages, and developers, enabling clients to integrate real-time market intelligence and structured financial datasets directly into their products.

Benzinga x Apex Fintech Solutions

Apex clients will gain access to Benzinga's expanding ecosystem of financial data through Apex's platform infrastructure. Available datasets include the Benzinga Stock News API, Why Is It Moving feed, Analyst Report Insights, Bulls Say Bears Say summaries, and more.

In addition, Apex clients will have access to a wide range of structured corporate event and fundamentals datasets, including, but not limited to, earnings calendars, IPO tracking, corporate guidance updates, and insider and government trades.

Together, these datasets provide financial platforms and investment applications with real-time visibility into market catalysts, institutional positioning, analyst sentiment, and corporate events that influence trading activity.

"Partnering with Apex allows us to extend the reach of Benzinga's data ecosystem to a broader network of financial platforms and developers," said Dave Maher, CEO of Benzinga. "Our APIs are designed to deliver structured market intelligence in real time. Through Apex, more platforms will be able to integrate the signals traders and investors rely on every day."

"Our clients build investment platforms for millions of people, and they need real-time market intelligence integrated directly into their infrastructure," said Bill Capuzzi, CEO of Apex Fintech Solutions. "This relationship with Benzinga makes that possible, giving them access to news, analyst insights, and market signals through the same platform they already use for clearing and custody."

Benzinga APIs deliver structured financial data in developer-friendly formats including JSON and XML, with real-time delivery through REST APIs and streaming infrastructure. Coverage spans the Wilshire 5000 along with additional U.S. equities and supports brokerages and fintech platforms in delivering timely market insights, news, and trading-relevant signals directly within client-facing applications

The relationship reflects growing demand from fintech platforms and brokerages for integrated financial data infrastructure that helps deliver timely insights, trading signals, and market context directly within investor workflows.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading financial media and data technology company that empowers investors with high-quality, real-time market intelligence. Through its news platform, APIs, and data products, Benzinga provides traders, financial institutions, and fintech platforms with the insights they need to make smarter investment decisions. From breaking news and analyst ratings to corporate events and alternative datasets, Benzinga's tools help market participants stay ahead of the information that drives price movement.

To learn more, visit www.benzinga.com.

About Apex Fintech Solutions

Apex Fintech Solutions provides the tools and services that enable hundreds of clients to launch, scale, and support digital investing for tens of millions of end investors. The company provides essential infrastructure and a comprehensive ecosystem of cloud-based products to enable and streamline trading, wealth management, cost basis, tax reporting, and, through its subsidiary Apex Clearing™, custody and clearing.

To learn more, visit www.apexfintechsolutions.com.

SOURCE Benzinga