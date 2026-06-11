Stocks.News Adds Benzinga's "Why Is It Moving" Feed for Real-Time Stock Market Insights

DETROIT, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a leading provider of real-time financial news and market intelligence, today announced that Stocks.News has integrated Benzinga's "Why Is It Moving" (WIIM) feed into its investing platform.

Benzinga x Stocks.News

The integration gives Stocks.News users access to real-time explanations behind stock price movement, helping investors quickly understand the news and catalysts driving market activity. As demand for faster, more actionable stock market news continues to grow, Stocks.News is expanding the market intelligence available across its platform to help users make more informed investing decisions and stay ahead of rapidly changing market conditions.

Benzinga's "Why Is It Moving" feed delivers concise, data-driven analysis tied to major stock moves across U.S. equities. The feed surfaces the key catalysts behind market movement, including earnings reports, FDA approvals, analyst upgrades and downgrades, mergers and acquisitions, macroeconomic developments, regulatory news, and geopolitical events.

By integrating WIIM directly into the Stocks.News experience, users can move beyond stock charts and ticker activity. They can quickly understand why stocks are moving and access relevant market context in real time.

"Why Is It Moving distills what's actually driving stock price changes into clear, actionable context," said Michael Saad, AI Licensing Lead at Benzinga. "Stocks.News users are looking for that intelligence in real time, and we're excited to be part of the data backbone powering their platform."

"As markets move faster than ever, context has become just as important as data. Benzinga's Why Is It Moving feed helps our users quickly connect price action with the underlying news, making Stocks.News an even more powerful destination for investors seeking real-time market intelligence."

— Raf Pereira, Founder & CEO, Stocks.News

The integration reflects the growing demand for real-time financial news and professional-grade market intelligence tools among retail investors, active traders, and modern investing platforms. As investors increasingly seek context alongside market data, access to timely insights has become more important than ever.

The addition of WIIM further strengthens Stocks.News' commitment to delivering the news, data, and context investors need to navigate today's markets with confidence.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading financial media and data technology company that empowers investors with high-quality, real-time market intelligence. Through its news platform, APIs, and data products, Benzinga provides traders, financial institutions, and fintech platforms with the insights they need to make smarter investment decisions. From breaking news and analyst ratings to corporate events and alternative datasets, Benzinga's tools help market participants stay ahead of the information that drives price movement.

To learn more, visit www.benzinga.com/apis/.

About Stocks.News

Stocks.News is a real-time financial news platform that helps investors discover, understand, and act on market-moving information. By aggregating news, earnings coverage, press releases, analyst commentary, SEC filings, and insights into a single experience, Stocks.News enables retail and professional investors to stay informed and make better investment decisions. The platform covers thousands of publicly traded companies and delivers market intelligence inside its mobile app.

To learn more, visit https://stocks.news/.

SOURCE Benzinga