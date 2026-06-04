Benzinga Enhances Stake Platform With Real-Time Market Catalyst Insights

DETROIT and SYDNEY, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a leading provider of real-time financial news and market intelligence, today announced that Stake has added Benzinga's Why Is It Moving (WIIM) feed to its trading platform, bringing real-time market catalysts and stock movement explanations directly into the investing experience.

Benzinga x Stake

Stake, one of Australia's leading investing platforms, already utilizes Benzinga's corporate logos and analyst ratings data across its platform. Known for its modern trading experience and investor-focused tools, Stake continues to expand the real-time insights available to users navigating fast-moving markets. The addition of WIIM builds on that foundation by helping users quickly understand the news and events driving price action throughout the trading day.

Instead of searching across multiple sources to figure out why a stock is moving, Stake investors can now view concise, real-time explanations directly within the platform. Whether the catalyst is earnings results, analyst commentary, macroeconomic developments, company announcements, or breaking news, WIIM surfaces the key catalysts behind market moves in a format designed to be fast, clear, and actionable.

"WIIM gives Stake customers the catalyst behind major stock moves immediately with simple, real-time insights on what's actually driving price action," said Michael Saad, AI Licensing Lead at Benzinga. "Stake's done a great job building it into their platform so it's right there when traders need it most."

"Investors have access to more market content than ever, but what they really need is the right information at the right moment," said Bryan Wilmot, Chief Customer Officer at Stake. "The WIIM insights help deliver that by surfacing timely, contextual summaries directly in the Stake platform. By combining trusted third-party news sources with human curation, it brings together the insights investors would otherwise need to search for across multiple places, helping them better understand the events driving price action."

Why Is It Moving is part of Benzinga's broader suite of real-time market intelligence products used by brokerages, trading platforms, financial institutions, and fintech companies globally. The feed delivers short-form explanations tied directly to market activity, helping traders interpret volatility faster and stay connected to the events influencing stocks in real time.

As investors increasingly expect market-moving information to be embedded directly into their trading workflows, contextual data has become an increasingly important part of the modern brokerage experience. By integrating WIIM into its platform, Stake gives users immediate access to the catalysts and developments shaping the market as they happen.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading financial media and data technology company that empowers investors with high-quality, real-time market intelligence. Through its news platform, APIs, and data products, Benzinga provides traders, financial institutions, and fintech platforms with the insights they need to make smarter investment decisions. From breaking news and analyst ratings to corporate events and alternative datasets, Benzinga's tools help market participants stay ahead of the information that drives price movement.

To learn more, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

About Stake

Stake is an investing platform that breaks barriers between ambition and financial progress. It was founded in Australia in 2017 and has since grown to over $6 billion in assets under administration. Stake offers seamless access to the U.S. markets, CHESS-sponsored ASX trades, Stake Accumulate – an income fund designed and managed to unlock consistent, attractive returns on your cash – and Stake Super, an intuitive, hassle-free SMSF admin service and investing platform.

To learn more, visit https://hellostake.com/au.

SOURCE Benzinga