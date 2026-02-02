Benzinga and Awaed Deepen Long-Term Relationship to Deliver Real-Time Market Context for Saudi Retail Investors

DETROIT and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a leading global financial media and data provider, and Awaed, a Saudi-based, mobile-first investment platform, have long maintained an established relationship focused on delivering timely market intelligence and actionable context to retail investors across Saudi Arabia.

As part of this established collaboration, Awaed has integrated Benzinga's real-time financial news and Why Is It Moving (WIIM) data directly into its platform. The embedded experience gives users immediate visibility into breaking market developments alongside clear explanations of the factors driving price movements—without leaving the app.

By pairing Benzinga's market coverage with Awaed's commission-free trading, diversified investment products, and Shariah-compliant framework, the relationship supports Awaed's mission to democratize access to both global and local markets. Investors benefit from a more informed, streamlined experience that connects market events to real-time price action as it happens.

"Awaed is redefining how retail investors in Saudi Arabia engage with financial markets, and we're excited to support that vision," said Michael Saad, Data Partnerships at Benzinga. "By integrating Benzinga's real-time news and Why Is It Moving (WIIM) data, Awaed provides users with immediate context around market activity—helping investors better understand what's driving price movements."

Through this continued relationship, Awaed users have access to:

Real-time market news spanning global and regional equities

spanning global and regional equities Why Is It Moving (WIIM) insights that explain notable price movements

insights that explain notable price movements In-platform context designed to help investors stay informed as markets move

The collaboration reflects Benzinga's commitment to supporting innovative fintech platforms globally and Awaed's focus on building a modern, transparent investing experience tailored to the needs of Saudi retail investors.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading financial media and data provider delivering real-time news, analysis, and market-moving insights to investors worldwide. Benzinga powers hundreds of platforms and millions of users with the information they need to understand the markets—and why they move.

About Awaed

Awaed is a Saudi-based, mobile-first investment platform offering commission-free trading and diversified investment products within a Shariah-compliant framework. Awaed aims to make investing more accessible, intuitive, and transparent for retail investors across Saudi Arabia.

