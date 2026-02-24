Benzinga and BBAE Establish Data Relationship to Deliver Real-Time Market News and Price Movement Insights

DETROIT and PLANO, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a leading provider of real-time financial news and market intelligence, today announced a data relationship with BBAE, a digital investing platform delivering individual investors professional-grade trading tools, automated portfolio capabilities, and proprietary research.

Benzinga x BBAE

Through this relationship, BBAE is integrating Benzinga's real-time news feed and its proprietary Why Is It Moving (WIIM) feed directly into the BBAE platform. The integration gives investors immediate context behind stock price movements, helping users understand the catalysts driving market activity as it happens.

By incorporating Benzinga's news and WIIM insights, BBAE strengthens both its professionally constructed portfolio offerings and its self-directed trading experience. Investors allocating capital to thematic strategies gain greater transparency into underlying holdings, while active traders receive real-time explanations behind individual security moves.

"BBAE has built a robust, feature-rich investing platform focused on both empowering individual investors and simplifying complex decision-making," said Michael Saad, Account Manager at Benzinga. "By bringing Benzinga's news and WIIM signals into the BBAE experience, we're helping their users connect market context with price movement in a way that supports smarter, more informed investing."

"At BBAE, our priority is giving investors clear, actionable insight exactly when they need it," said Barry Freeman, Chief Executive Officer of BBAE. "Integrating Benzinga's real-time news and WIIM intelligence directly into our platform strengthens our mission to simplify investing and provide users with timely context that supports more confident decision-making."

As digital investing platforms continue to evolve, timely and contextual intelligence is becoming essential. By embedding real-time news directly into the investment workflow, BBAE is reinforcing its commitment to transparency, clarity, and more informed decision-making across both guided and self-directed strategies.

About Benzinga

Founded in 2010, Benzinga is a leading financial media and data company headquartered in Detroit. The company provides high-quality news, data, and analytics to traders, investors, and financial institutions worldwide, delivering actionable market intelligence through APIs, platforms, and editorial content.

About BBAE

BBAE is a digital investing platform that provides individual investors with professional-grade trading tools, proprietary research, automated portfolio capabilities, and self-directed trading functionality. Designed to integrate real-time data and advanced analytics into the investment workflow, the platform enables users to evaluate opportunities, monitor markets, and execute trades with clarity and confidence.

SOURCE Benzinga