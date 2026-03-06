Benzinga and Earnings Hub Establish Data Relationship to Enhance Earnings-Focused Trading Intelligence

DETROIT and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a leading provider of real-time financial news and market data, today announced a new data relationship with Earnings Hub, a platform purpose-built to organize and deliver structured earnings intelligence for active traders.

Benzinga x Earnings Hub

Through this relationship, Earnings Hub has integrated several of Benzinga's core data products, including Analyst Ratings, Earnings Calendar, IPO Calendar, Economic Calendar, and Guidance Calendar. This integration strengthens Earnings Hub's ability to provide traders with context-rich earnings insights that go beyond headline numbers.

Earnings Hub is already deeply focused on structuring earnings-related information in a way that traders can use in real time. By incorporating Benzinga's data, the platform enhances the depth and reliability of its foundation, particularly around analyst expectations, estimate revisions, guidance updates, and scheduled corporate events.

Where many platforms treat earnings as a single data point, Earnings Hub is designed around the earnings cycle itself. The addition of Benzinga's earnings and ratings data enables the platform to surface a more complete view of what drives pre and post-earnings price movement. Traders gain visibility not only into reported results, but also into the expectations, projections, and sentiment that shape how markets react.

The result is a sharper signal during the precise window when volatility and opportunity are highest.

"Earnings season is when clarity matters most," said Michael Saad, Account Manager at Benzinga. "Earnings Hub has built a platform that zeroes in on the expectations, projections, and reactions that actually move stocks. We're excited to support that focus by powering key pieces of the process that help traders stay one step ahead when volatility picks up."

"Earnings Hub helps investors cut through the noise and focus on what truly moves stocks around earnings: analyst expectations, actual results, earnings calls and projections. Partnering with Benzinga brings together our earnings focused insights with Benzinga's fast market coverage, giving traders a clearer and more actionable view of the market when it matters most," said Hamid Shojaee, Founder and CEO of Earnings Hub.

By combining structured earnings intelligence with Benzinga's trusted analyst and calendar data, Earnings Hub continues to refine its mission of delivering actionable clarity to traders during critical market moments.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a financial media and data company that provides real-time news, analyst ratings, calendars, and market-moving intelligence to retail traders, institutional investors, and financial platforms worldwide.

About Earnings Hub

Earnings Hub is a specialized trading intelligence platform focused on organizing, analyzing, and delivering earnings-related data in a structured format built for active market participants.

http://earningshub.com/

