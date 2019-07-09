Benzinga and Salt Financial Announce Partnership to Deliver truBeta™ Dataset

DETROIT, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga announced today that it will be teaming up with Salt Financial, a leading data, index, and ETF provider, to deliver its truBeta™ ETF Risk Matrix and truBeta™ Equities/ETF feeds to advisors, hedge funds, and institutions. These predictive analytics are based on Salt's truBeta™ forecasting, designed to deliver the most accurate and responsive assessment of market risk.

truBeta™ is a proprietary metric created by Salt that leverages intraday historical data to be more responsive to market events, enabling investors to better measure risk and compare investment ideas more accurately. Benzinga and Salt Financial plan to offer these tools to sophisticated advisors and institutional buy-side clients.

Salt's dataset highlights:

truBeta™ forecasts along with traditional beta estimates for easy comparisons

More granular volatility and correlation measures using intraday returns over multiple time periods

Comprehensive suite of ETF-specific risk, liquidity, and diversification metrics to help compare funds

Dynamic sourcing of ETF price data using the best available from trades, quotes, or IOPVs

Full coverage of all US listed equities and ETFs from 2004

"We are very excited to partner with Salt," said Benzinga's VP of Data Ops, John Bolton. "They bring over twenty years of industry knowledge and experience to the table and combining that with our investor community and distribution outreach was an easy decision to make."

"Our goal is to deliver predictive analytics to sophisticated investors that enable them to measure, enhance, and customize their portfolios with greater precision. Benzinga has been a great partner and we look forward to engaging with their active trading community," said Tony Barchetto, Founder & CIO, Salt Financial.

Read more about Benzinga's market and alternative data APIs at cloud.benzinga.com and visit the Salt website at www.saltfinancial.com

About Salt Financial:

Founded in 2017, Salt Financial is the financial industry's first and only provider of truBeta™ portfolio construction tools. By using a proprietary method, Salt strives to deliver powerful financial products including indices and ETFs that are designed to give investors the ability to target specific levels and characteristics of beta. Founded by two industry pioneers who have been widely recognized for their achievement in running innovative and disruptive businesses, Salt is committed to simplifying and empowering the pursuit of financial outperformance for investors, advisers, and portfolio managers. For more information, please visit www.saltfinancial.com.

About Benzinga:

Benzinga is a dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content that is sought after by Wall Street's top traders. Benzinga provides timely, actionable ideas that help users navigate even the most uncertain and volatile markets – in real-time with an unmatched caliber.

