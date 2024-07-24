Benzinga Announces Fintech Deal Day & Awards Event On November 19, 2024, In NYC

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga , a leading media outlet and data provider for global financial institutions and investors, is excited to announce its annual Fintech Deal Day & Awards event, set to take place on November 19, 2024, at 225 Liberty St, New York, NY 10281.

Why Attend Benzinga's Fintech Deal Day & Awards

Benzinga is a cornerstone in the financial information and events industry, renowned for delivering best-in-class content, data, and networking opportunities. This year's Fintech Deal Day & Awards will spotlight the visionary executives shaping fintech's future, participating companies include:

WealthCharts

Tickblaze

Kartera

Groundfloor

Alpaca

S&P Global

Apex Fintech Solutions

DriveWealth

Public

FinTech Sandbox

The Clearing House

TradeStation

Trading Central

TradingView

FinChat

TurinTech AI.

Participants can gain recognition in one of more than 25 award categories, receiving benefits such as a featured article reaching over 50 million readers, a press release, and other promotional materials.

"This is where the future of fintech will be shaped," said Benzinga founder Jason Raznick. "Over the past decade, our event has facilitated deals worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Simply put, this is where deals get done."

Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage in exclusive roundtables and rapid-fire discussions with industry leaders such as Bill Capuzzi, CEO of Apex Fintech Solutions; Sarah Biller, Co-Founder of FinTech Sandbox; and Yoshi Yokokawa, co-founder and CEO of Alpaca Markets.

Double the Impact: Two Events in One Day

The Fintech Deal Day & Awards will coincide with Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets event, which will be held on an adjacent stage.

Ticketholders can participate in both events, engaging with speakers like Grant Cardone, Founder and CEO of Cardone Capital; Kevin O'Leary, Chairman of O'Leary Ventures; Raoul Pal, Co-founder of Real Vision; Anthony Scaramucci, Founder of SkyBridge and SALT; Jan van Eck, CEO of VanEck; Mario Nawfal, host of Twitter's largest show and Founder/CEO of IBC Group; and Anthony Pompliano of Pomp Investments.

This all-day event will be held in person in NYC and streamed live to an audience of 10 million. With limited spaces available, now is the time to secure your spot and be part of this groundbreaking experience that promises networking, learning, and insights into the evolving intersection of technology and finance.

Visit https://www.benzinga.com/fintech-awards to express your interest, secure tickets, and join the conversation that will shape the future of fintech innovation and digital assets.

About Benzinga:

Founded in 2010, Benzinga has become an indispensable resource for individual investors, seamlessly integrated into most major online brokerages. Benzinga delivers timely and actionable insights to over 25 million readers each month across more than 125 countries. Since its acquisition by Beringer Capital for $300 million in 2021, Benzinga has significantly expanded its portfolio of news, data products, and events connecting investors, builders, and allocators.

