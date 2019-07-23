Benzinga Announces New Cloud Site Launch

DETROIT, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, the largest financial news vendor to North American brokerages, is excited to announce the launch of its new portal, the Benzinga Cloud. The portal allows everyone, from the world's largest institutions to tiny startups, to select news and data to better power their financial applications.

Over the course of 10 years, Benzinga has built a footprint of hundreds of institutions whose software and user experiences depend on Benzinga data ranging from TD Ameritrade to Robinhood.

The new site will feature news and market data from Benzinga's in-house team as well as alternative data sourced and normalized by Benzinga. This will give users an all access pass to market intelligence without the noise that inhibits decision making.

Clients will have access to additional products, interactive documentation and easy access to trial Benzinga API services.

"The new portal allows us to provide quality data to our partners quickly and efficiently. Our users will have the data at their fingertips, so to speak, and can engage with our team at every step," said John Bolton, VP of Data Operations & Licensing.

Access the new Benzinga API marketplace at cloud.benzinga.com

About Benzinga:

Benzinga is a dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content that is sought after by Wall Street's top traders. Benzinga provides timely, actionable ideas that help users navigate even the most uncertain and volatile markets – in real-time with an unmatched caliber.

