Benzinga Announces Oct. 15 Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference Speakers

DETROIT, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America is returning for its ninth edition.

The third virtual iteration of the famed Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will gather industry insiders and investors from around the world once again on October 15. Attendees can expect a full day of keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, networking, company presentations, celebrity appearances, and more.

Benzinga's third Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference is guaranteed to offer participants all the benefits of an immersive and robust in-person conference from any remote location. The conference will feature an interactive forum of live and on-demand presentations from top CEOs, investors and leaders in the cannabis space.

Divided in three tracks, the agenda includes speakers like:

Super successful rapper and Cookies founder Berner, discussing brand development with cannabis industry legend Bruce Linton . "The father of the cannabis industry" Steve DeAngelo , reflecting about socially responsible investing in cannabis and the Last Prisoner Project with Tahira Rehmatullah , President of T3 Ventures. Leaders from the corporate cannabis world like Kim Rivers , David Culver , Jessica Billingsley , Nick Kovacevich , Dara Torres , Chuck Smith , and more.

"We're excited to return for our final edition of the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in 2020. This event always draws top industry executives and investors and this lineup is our biggest and best to date," said Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick. "We've kept the pedal to the metal during COVID-19 and continue to be very excited to shine the spotlight on the cannabis industry." This conference will be the best place to raise money, create partnerships, and expand media visibility for all involved."

More On The Agenda

Throughout the day, attendees of the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will witness presentations and panels of all sorts.

At 12:15 pm ET, they will be able to catch a discussion on the U.S. elections, and what investors must know, featuring:

Emily Paxhia , Co-founder and Managing Partner, Poseidon

, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Poseidon Yoni Meyer , Partner, Casa Verde Capital

, Partner, Casa Verde Capital Scott Greiper , President & Founder, Viridian Capital Advisors

, President & Founder, Viridian Capital Advisors Matt Hawkins , Founder & Managing Partner, Entourage Effect Capital (EEC)

, Founder & Managing Partner, Entourage Effect Capital (EEC) Andrew Miller , Senior Analyst, AEG

, Senior Analyst, AEG Tim Seymour , JW Asset and Cannabis Growth Fund

A list of all speakers and moderators can be found below:

Alan Brochstein , CFA, 420 Investor

, CFA, 420 Investor Alex Halperin , Columnist, The Guardian

, Columnist, The Guardian Alex Rowland , CEO, NewTropic

, CEO, NewTropic Andrew Miller , Senior Analyst, AEG

, Senior Analyst, AEG Anthony Noto , Editor, Benzinga Cannabis

, Editor, Benzinga Cannabis Aras Azadian , CEO, Avicanna

, CEO, Avicanna Berner, Founder & CEO, Cookies

Bob Fireman , CEO & President, MariMed Inc.

, CEO & President, MariMed Inc. Brian Cissell , Senior Solutions Architect, 365 Cannabis

, Senior Solutions Architect, 365 Cannabis Bruce Linton , Executive Chairman, Gage Cannabis

, Executive Chairman, Chloe Aiello , Reporter, Cheddar

, Reporter, Cheddar Chris Lord , CEO, CaniBrands

, CEO, CaniBrands Chuck Smith , CEO, Dixie Brands

, CEO, Dan Ahrens , Managing Director & COO, AdvisorShares

, Managing Director & COO, AdvisorShares Dara Torres , Olympic Gold Medalist & Chief Lifestyle & Wellness Officer, CaniBrands

, Olympic Gold Medalist & Chief Lifestyle & Wellness Officer, CaniBrands David Culver , VP of Government Relations, Canopy Growth

, VP of Government Relations, Canopy Growth David Feldman , Attorney, Skip Intro Advisors

, Attorney, Skip Intro Advisors Emily Paxhia , Co-founder and Managing Partner, Poseidon

, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Poseidon Fabian Monaco , President, Gage Cannabis

, President, Fabio Lampugnani , Managing Director LATAM, VerdeMed

, Managing Director LATAM, VerdeMed Isaac Foster , CEO, Endourage

, CEO, Endourage Janet Jackim , Partner, Zuber Lawler

, Partner, Jason Mitchell, N.D. Co-Founder & CEO HempFusion

Jason Raznick , CEO & Founder, Benzinga

, CEO & Founder, Benzinga Javier Hasse , Managing Director, Benzinga Cannabis & CEO, El Planteo

, Managing Director, Benzinga Cannabis & CEO, El Planteo Jessica Billingsley , Chairman of the Board & CEO, Akerna

, Chairman of the Board & CEO, Akerna JJ McKay, Publisher, The Fresh Toast

Joe Caltabiano , Cannabis Entrepreneur

, Cannabis Entrepreneur John Arbuthnot , Founder & CEO, Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

, Founder & CEO, Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. John Kawaske, CEO, Tweedleaf

John Moynan , Chief Operating Officer & General Counsel, SLANG Worldwide

, Chief Operating Officer & General Counsel, SLANG Worldwide Jon Brandon , Co-Founder & CFO, Foria Wellness

, Co-Founder & CFO, Jose Bacellar , President & CEO, VerdeMed

, President & CEO, VerdeMed Josh Genderson , CEO, Holistic

, CEO, Holistic Jude Bond , CEO, Cannaphyll

, CEO, Cannaphyll Justin Dye , CEO, Schwazze

, CEO, Schwazze Kim Rivers , CEO, Trulieve

, CEO, Trulieve Kiran Sidhu , CEO and Co-Founder, Halo Labs

, CEO and Co-Founder, Halo Labs Kyle Detwiler , CEO, Clever Leaves

, CEO, Clever Leaves Matt Hawkins , Founder & Managing Principal, EEC

, Founder & Managing Principal, EEC Michael A. DeGiglio , CEO, Village Farms

, CEO, Village Farms Michael Mills , CEO, Body & Mind

, CEO, Body & Mind Nial DeMena , CEO, Manna Molecular

, CEO, Manna Molecular Nick Kovacevich , CEO, KushCo Holdings Inc.

, CEO, KushCo Holdings Inc. Pat McCutcheon , President & CEO, MediPharm Labs Inc.

, President & CEO, MediPharm Labs Inc. Patrick Lane , Vice President, Benzinga

, Vice President, Benzinga Paul Brentlinger , CEO, CropKing Inc.

, CEO, CropKing Inc. Paul Rosen , member of the Board of Directors, 1933 Industries Inc.

, member of the Board of Directors, 1933 Industries Inc. Peter Barsoom , CEO & Co-Founder, 1906

, CEO & Co-Founder, 1906 Robert Mandel , Partner, Zuber Lawler

, Partner, Scott Greiper , President, Viridian Capital Advisors

, President, Viridian Capital Advisors Sol Clahane , Vice President, Canopy Growth

, Vice President, Canopy Growth Steve DeAngelo , The Last Prisoner Project

, The Last Prisoner Project Tahira Rehmatullah , President, T3 Ventures

, President, T3 Ventures Tim Seymour , CNBC Contributor, Founder & CIO of Seymour Asset Management"

, CNBC Contributor, Founder & CIO of Seymour Asset Management" Timothy Ko , CEO, Entheon Biomedical

, CEO, Entheon Biomedical Toi Hutchinson , Senior Advisor to the Governor of Illinois

, Senior Advisor to the Governor of Tony Noto , Benzinga

, Benzinga Will Muecke , Partner, Artemis Growth Partners

, Partner, Artemis Growth Partners Yoni Meyer , Partner, Casa Verde

, Partner, Casa Verde Zack Guzman , Reporter, Yahoo Finance

Whether you are an investor, cannabis executive, or someone interested in the space, this event will provide everything you need — from investment opportunities to industry insight.

Don't miss this opportunity to connect with THE cannabis movers and shakers from across the globe. Click HERE to register for this event and receive updates regarding the Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference.

SOURCE Benzinga

