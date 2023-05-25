Benzinga Announces Winners of the Inaugural Titans Sports Betting Awards

News provided by

Benzinga

25 May, 2023, 09:05 ET

DETROIT, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, the most widely read publication by next-generation investors, is excited to reveal the winners of the first Benzinga Titans Sports Betting Awards, featuring the hottest public companies, sports books, service providers and platforms to watch in 2023.

The awards, determined by a jury of Benzinga's editorial leadership and analysts, were first streamed live on Wednesday, May 24 during the inaugural Benzinga Titans Sports Betting Summit.

Continue Reading
Sports Betting Companies, Executives and Leaders
Sports Betting Companies, Executives and Leaders

"Benzinga's mission has always been to serve the individual investor by bringing transparency to revolutionary industries. Sports betting, projected to be a $140 billion market by 2026, is one such industry that will continue to shatter records as it becomes more accessible to fans," said Luke Jacobi, an executive at Benzinga.

The summit featured esteemed speakers, including keynote speakers Betr co-founder Jake Paul, and Betr co-founder and CEO Joey Levy, as well as BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt, FanDuel Group president Christian Genetski, DraftKings CEO and co-founder Jason Robins, Sportradar CEO Carsten Koerl, and The Gaming Society founder Jaymee Messler.

Also on hand were leading sports league executives, including NASCAR's Joe Soloksy, managing director of Sports, and NBA's Scott Kaufman-Ross, senior vice president and head of gaming and new business ventures.

Winners of the Heavy Hitters category included stalwarts like BetMGM, Caesars Entertainment, DraftKings, Sportradar, PENN Entertainment/Barstool, Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming, FanDuel, and Rush Street/BetRivers.

The Titans Sports Betting Summit also spotlighted a Challengers category. Winners included Betr, Fanatics, MOJO, Wagr, BetFred, Bet365, Stats Perform and The Gaming Society - all of which are anticipated to make significant contributions to the industry in the coming years.

The inaugural Titans Sports Betting Summit has paved the way for future industry events and established a platform to recognize and encourage the key players in the sports betting sector. Sponsors of the inaugural summit were Gambling.com Group, Elys Game Technology and Juice Reel. 

As Benzinga continues to shine a light on sports betting, the Titans award winners are the innovators to watch.

Be sure to check out the full awards list below and editorial profiles on all the winners here.

Titans Sports Betting Award Winners

Heavy Hitters

Challengers


BetMGM

888 Holdings/ SI
Sportsbook


Caesars Entertainment

Bet365


DraftKings

BetFred


Flutter Entertainment / FanDuel

Betr


PENN Entertainment / Barstool

Fanatics


Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming

Gambling.com


Rush Street Interactive / BetRivers

Genius Sports


Sportradar

iBET Sports Betting &
Gaming ETF


Super Group / Betway

MOJO



Stake



Stats Perform



The Gaming Society



Wagr

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading content provider to global brokerages and media outlets, including Yahoo, MarketWatch, and Insider. Benzinga delivers high-quality, low-cost, and timely content directly to users through newswires, analytics software, and other data services. In addition to its core product portfolio, Benzinga hosts thought leadership, networking, and educational events to assist investors, founders, and operators in the next stage of their growth.

SOURCE Benzinga

Also from this source

Stock Analysis and Benzinga Expand their Partnership through Earnings and Ratings

Gold Rush to Big Bucks: Top Executives To Appear At Benzinga Titans Sports Betting Summit

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.