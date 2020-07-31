Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council Welcomes SLANG Worldwide CEO Chris Driessen

DETROIT, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a financial news and data company, announced today that Chris Driessen, President and CEO of SLANG Worldwide (SLNG), has joined its Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council ahead of Benzinga's August 18 Virtual event .

The Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council is comprised of key thought leaders in the space. Stemming from different sectors in the industry, from investing and law, to sports and product development, these key figures come together to share their knowledge, connections and expertise with the Benzinga community.

Driessen is responsible for the overall performance of SLANG Worldwide. His leadership has been instrumental in creating business processes that streamline efficiency, drive dramatic revenue gains and foster lasting, mutually-profitable strategic partnerships with the largest names in the marijuana industry.

Driessen is a seasoned media pro, and has been featured in publications like Time, Newsweek, Forbes, Variety, and Entrepreneur, among others. His key role at the forefront of the cannabis industry has made him the sought-after thought leader on all things related to the business of marijuana.

In his professional tenure, Driessen has led sales efforts for Fortune 500 companies including Starwood Hotels and Resorts, Konica Minolta, Marriott, and Intercontinental Hotels Group. Outside the office, Chris can be found spending time with his wife and three children, hoarding airline and hotel miles, and cooking what some might call the best BBQ in America.

"Chris and his team have always impressed Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference attendees with their knowledge, business, and insights. It's an honor to have him join our board," said Patrick Lane, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at Benzinga.

Benzinga Cannabis Managing Director and El Planteo CEO Javier Hasse added, "having followed SLANG's story since inception, I know the extensive experience Chris brings to the table. We look forward to collaborating on initiatives that help grow the cannabis industry and community."

An Impressive Roster

The new members add to the already impressive roster of the Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council:

Al Harrington , 16-year NBA player, CEO and founder of Viola Brands

, 16-year NBA player, CEO and founder of John Salley , NBA champion and co-founder of Deuces22

, NBA champion and co-founder of Rachael Rapinoe , former soccer player and CEO of Mendi

, former soccer player and CEO of Shawn Credle , U.S. Marine Corps veteran and CEO of Pineapple Inc.

, U.S. Marine Corps veteran and CEO of Nicholas Vita , co-founder, CEO and vice chairman of Columbia Care

, co-founder, CEO and vice chairman of Lucas Nosiglia , president of Avicanna (AVCN) LATAM

, president of Alan Brochstein , Chair of the Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council, Founder of 420 Investor and New Cannabis Ventures

, Chair of the Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council, Founder of and Barrington Miller , Director of Client Listed Services at the Canadian Securities Exchange

, Director of Client Listed Services at the Beth Stavola , CSO & Director of iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc (ITHUF) (IAN)

, CSO & Director of (ITHUF) (IAN) Codie Sanchez , Managing Director of Entourage Effect Capital

, Managing Director of Dave Bocchi , Head of Investment Banking at Alliance Global Partners

, Head of Investment Banking at Everett Knight , Executive Vice President of Corporate Development & Capital Markets at The Valens Company (VLNCF) (VLNS)

, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development & Capital Markets at (VLNCF) (VLNS) Javier Hasse , Managing Director of Benzinga Cannabis, CEO of El Planteo

, Managing Director of CEO of Jim Kirsch , Senior Managing Director of Investment Banking at Alliance Global Partners

, Senior Managing Director of Investment Banking at Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve Cannabis Corp (TCNNF) (TRUL)

, CEO of (TCNNF) (TRUL) Lewis Goldberg , Managing Partner of KCSA Cannabis

, Managing Partner of Lori Ferrara , Co-Founder of Treehouse Global Ventures

, Co-Founder of Nancy Whiteman , CEO of Wana Brands

, CEO of Phil Carlson , Managing Director of KCSA Cannabis

, Managing Director of Tahira Rehmatullah , President of T3 Ventures

, President of David Cohen , CEO of Fluence by OSRAM (OSAGY)

, CEO of (OSAGY) David Leider , Managing Partner of FocusGrowth Capital

, Managing Partner of Dr. Chanda Macias , CEO of Ilera Holistic Healthcare

, CEO of Emily Paxhia , Managing Director of Poseidon Asset Management

, Managing Director of Jason White , CMO of Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)

, CMO of (CURLF) Jeff Wells , CEO of Metrc

, CEO of Lauri Kibby , CFO of King's Garden

, CFO of Morgan Paxhia , Managing Director of Poseidon Asset Management

What Is The Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council?

The Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council honors some of the greatest leaders in the cannabis industry, while providing Benzinga readers and Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference attendees with unprecedented access to credible industry insights.

Members of the Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council will share their expertise through a series of articles, opinion pieces, live conversations at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conferences, and quotes on relevant news.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.

About Benzinga Events : The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference series is held throughout the year in North American cities. Each event brings investors face-to-face with top cannabis companies to hear about advancements in the rapidly evolving sector.

SOURCE Benzinga

