Benzinga Launches Video Newsfeed for Brokerages, Trading Platforms, and AI Developers

New product delivers ticker-mapped financial video for embedding, licensing, and model training

DETROIT, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a leading provider of real-time financial news and market data, today announced the launch of its Stock Market News Video Feed - a new data product giving brokerages, fintech platforms, and AI developers direct MRSS access to Benzinga's library of financial video content.

The feed covers Benzinga's full daily video output: market opens and closes, earnings coverage, sector analysis, and macro commentary. Every asset ships with equity ticker tags, topic classifications, publish timestamp, and duration - so downstream platforms can match relevant video to a stock quote page or homepage without building their own editorial operation.

Platforms can choose between two configurations. The live feed delivers new content as it's produced. The historical archive goes back to 2020 and represents one of the larger licensed collections of retail-focused financial video available in the market today. Both are accessible via MRSS, with FTP delivery options for high-volume integrations.

Financial platforms have been moving toward video faster than most anticipated. Major brokerages, trading apps, and data infrastructure providers are all taking a harder look at video - both as a user engagement tool and as a training asset for AI. The Stock Market News Video Feed is Benzinga's answer to both use cases. For AI developers, the historical archive - combined with available transcript overlays - offers a structured, rights-cleared corpus for multimodal and natural language processing work.

"Retail traders increasingly want video, and the platforms that display it directly in the trading experience are winning on engagement," said Andrew Lebbos, Benzinga's SVP of Licensing. "We built this product so that any platform can integrate video exactly where investors need it - keeping users on the platform and turning market news into action."

"Video has become the preferred way people consume information - financial content is no different," said Aaron Thomas, Benzinga's Director of Video Operations. "From the start, we've approached everything we produce as a data asset. Building a video operation that puts out consistent, structured financial content every day takes hard work, and what we've built at Benzinga isn't just about volume. We have a library where every piece of content is contextualized and tied to the tickers and topics that matter to investors. We're proud to share a direct line into that operation to help advance the industry."

The Stock Market News Video Feed sits alongside Benzinga's existing API suite, which covers real-time market news, earnings and conference call transcripts, analyst ratings, corporate actions, and the Why Is It Moving (WIIM) dataset. For more information or to request access, visit benzinga.com/apis.

About Benzinga Benzinga is a financial media and data company based in Detroit. Founded in 2009, it provides real-time news, market intelligence, and data products to investors, traders, and institutions through a suite of APIs covering equities, options, corporate actions, video, and alternative datasets. Its products power trading platforms, research tools, and financial applications worldwide.

SOURCE Benzinga