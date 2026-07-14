Benzinga's IPO Calendar API Delivers Real-Time Data Amid Surging Public Listing Interest

As anticipation builds around some of the world's most closely watched private companies, Benzinga's IPO Calendar API gives platforms real-time visibility into the public offering pipeline.

DETROIT, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a leading provider of real-time financial news and market data, today expanded its IPO Calendar API, giving brokerages, fintech platforms, and institutional investors structured access to real-time data on upcoming initial public offerings.

Benzinga IPO Calendar Product Expansion

The IPO market has kicked into high gear in recent months, fueled by speculation over major private companies across AI, aerospace, and consumer tech nearing public debuts. As these listings approach, platforms and investors need instant access to accurate filing and pricing details, not scattered secondhand reports.

Benzinga's IPO Calendar API tracks offerings across their full lifecycle, from early rumors and initial S-1 filings through pricing and the start of trading. The dataset includes anticipated open dates, projected and final pricing ranges, offering size, deal status, lead and other underwriters, and insider lockup details.

Clients use this data to power calendar-style displays, trigger email alerts, and send push notifications the moment a high-profile IPO is announced or repriced, keeping their users ahead of the market.

"The IPO market is having a moment - global IPOs have tripled YoY, several of the most talked-about private companies in the world are inching closer to going public, and investors need this information the second it's available," said Andrew Lebbos, SVP of Licensing at Benzinga.

Benzinga's IPO Calendar API gives platforms of every size the infrastructure to keep pace with a fast-moving IPO market.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading financial media and data technology company that empowers investors with high-quality, real-time market intelligence. Through its news platform, APIs, and data products, Benzinga provides traders, financial institutions, and fintech platforms with the insights they need to make smarter investment decisions. From breaking news and analyst ratings to corporate events and alternative datasets, Benzinga's tools help market participants stay ahead of the information that drives price movement.

To learn more, visit www.benzinga.com/apis/.

SOURCE Benzinga