Benzinga Expands Data Ecosystem With MarketReader Integration

DETROIT, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a leading provider of real-time financial news and market data, today announced a new relationship with MarketReader, a platform designed to transform complex market activity into clear, actionable insights for investors.

Through this relationship, Benzinga will distribute its Premium U.S. Equities Newsfeed, Earnings Calendar, and Guidance Calendar to MarketReader. The integration expands Benzinga's growing ecosystem of partners leveraging financial data through its APIs and data licensing program.

Benzinga x MarketReader

MarketReader will incorporate these datasets into its analytics engine to enhance its ability to deliver timely explanations of market movements and corporate activity. The combination of real-time news with structured earnings and forward-looking guidance data provides both immediate visibility into market events and deeper context around how companies are positioning.

These capabilities support MarketReader's goal of simplifying financial information while maintaining depth and accuracy. Users benefit from more consistent, reliable insights presented within a single platform or delivered by API, reducing the need to aggregate information across multiple sources.

"MarketReader is focused on delivering information in a way that's fast, clean, and actually useful," said Michael Saad, Account Manager at Benzinga. "With our premium U.S. Equities Newsfeed alongside earnings and guidance data, these inputs can make a material difference within MarketReader's engine, powering more timely and relevant insights while providing both real-time updates and complete market context."

"We built MarketReader to make market activity easier to interpret, not just easier to access," said Web Begole, Co-Founder and CTO at MarketReader. "By integrating Benzinga's news, earnings, and guidance data with the rest of our market intelligence, we can place real-time developments into broader market context. That helps our users and API clients spend less time piecing information together and more time understanding what matters."

Benzinga continues to expand its distribution network across brokerages, fintech platforms, and institutional investment tools, delivering structured, machine-readable financial data designed to power modern investor workflows.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading provider of real-time financial news and data, delivering market-moving insights to retail and institutional investors alike. Through its APIs, data licensing, and media platforms, Benzinga transforms financial information into structured, machine-readable data that powers trading platforms, fintech applications, and investment workflows. Headquartered in Detroit, Benzinga supports a global network of brokerages, financial institutions, and technology providers.

About MarketReader

MarketReader is a financial content technology platform focused on translating complex market activity into clear, concise, and actionable insights. By combining real-time data with structured analytics, MarketReader helps investors better understand what is driving price movements and how market events may impact future outcomes. The platform and API are designed to streamline decision-making by delivering relevant, institutional-grade, and easy-to-digest market intelligence across assets.

SOURCE Benzinga