Benzinga Hosting Four-Part Special Celebrating Women in FinTech

According to Deloitte, women make up just 7% of fintech founders. And according to McKinsey, women represent fewer than 1 in 5 financial services C-suite positions.

At the same time, studies have repeatedly shown that women have less financial literacy than men, despite the fact that today's women are contributing more to household incomes and are taking a more active role in household money decisions than their predecessors.

In an effort to close this gap and in honor of Women's History Month, Benzinga is hosting Women in Fintech, a four-part series devoted to highlighting the achievements of women in financial services and fintech. The series will air live on Benzinga's YouTube channel.

The mission of Women in Fintech is to provide viewers with the developmental tools and guidance to feel empowered making financial decisions and entering the financial world.

"During Women's History Month, we are proud to amplify women's voices in the financial technology space to get more women involved in investing and personal finance, whether it be a career shift or through motivation to set new financial goals," said Jordan Robertson, partner operations director at Benzinga and Women in Fintech host.

The lineup will feature a group of nationally recognized speakers and leaders:

March 2, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET

Betsy Eisenberg, head of partner success at Akoya

Jen Yip, founder of Lunch Money

Amanda Spann, founder of The App Accelerator

March 9, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET

Anka Metcalf, CEO and founder of Trade Out Loud

Eugenia Baidoo, partner development manager at Partnertize

Jane Galina, founder of See Jane Trade

March 16, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET

Dale Sperling, chief marketing officer at Stash

Jessica Willis, CEO and founder of Pocketnest

Flori Marquez, cofounder and SVP of operations at BlockFi

March 23, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET

Kathryn St. John, senior director of Trading Central

Barbara Provost, founder and president of Purse Strings

Kathryn Van Nuys, global head of fintech of Amazon Web Services

"We handpicked the guests you'll hear from through March because they represent several different sectors in finance or tech and all have very different perspectives and experiences. I want you to hear from them and hopefully relate or feel inspired by these successful women operating in what was once a "men only" club," said Robertson.

Participants could win a FREE 1-year membership to Benzinga Pro when tuning in on YouTube. Benzinga will give away memberships at each show.

Women in Fintech is open to women of all ethnicities, professions, and social backgrounds, locally and nationally, and men who support them.

