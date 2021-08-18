Benzinga Launches "Benzinga Show Business with Phil Hall", A Weekly Podcast Exploring the Entertainment Industry

DETROIT, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a fintech media company providing actionable news and data insights to retail traders, is launching "Benzinga Show Business with Phil Hall," a weekly podcast that offers an insider's view on the issues, trends and personalities that shape the business side of the entertainment world.

Phil Hall brings more than three decades of entertainment industry experience to the podcast. In his careers as a journalist, publicist, film critic, film festival organizer, concert producer, talk show and podcast host/producer, book author, playwright and horror movie actor (winner of the B-Movie Film Festival's Best Supporting Actor Award for Bikini Bloodbath Car Wash). Phil Hall has been well acquainted with all aspects of show business. With this series, he will be joined by prominent figures and thought leaders in film, music, publishing, broadcasting, social media, event marketing to analyze how the entertainment world is evolving.

"Contrary to the old song that says there's no business like show business, it is easy to forget that show business is very much a business," says Phil Hall. "My job on 'Benzinga Show Business' is two-fold: giving the listener an insider's perspective on the state of the multiple segments within the entertainment world while offering a podcast that is engaging, invigorating and, yes, very entertaining."

"Benzinga Show Business" is part of the company's Benzinga: The Stock Market Place initiative, which aims to deliver all things stock market related in fast, easy to understand and easy to act on deliverables.

"We have a duty to make information easier to consume to the 50 million-plus people depending on Benzinga content every month," said Jason Raznick, founder and CEO of Benzinga. "And what better person than Phil Hall is there to serve up our new show business presentation?"

New episodes of "Benzinga Show Business" will be available on Fridays at 12:00 PM ET and will be found on Benzinga Podcasts, Apple, Spotify and all major podcast platforms.

About BENZINGA

Benzinga, founded by Jason Raznick who was named an Entrepreneur of The Year® 2021 Michigan and Northwest Ohio winner by EY. Launched in 2010, Benzinga has since earned the rank of No. 1586 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

A hub for actionable information on the capital markets with approximately 50 million readers a month, Benzinga.com is supported by a high-speed newswire, Benzinga Pro, which is home to exclusive market-moving news.

To sponsor this fast-growing podcast, please contact Asli Coskun at [email protected]

Check out all Benzinga Podcasts at https://www.benzinga.com/podcasts

SOURCE Benzinga

Related Links

www.benzingapro.com

