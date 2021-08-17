BENZINGA Launches "Money Mitch Watchlist Podcast"

DETROIT, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, the only content provider to every brokerage in the US, launched "Money Mitch Watchlist" a new podcast that aims to arm investors with daily trade ideas and actionable news.

Daily episodes are hosted by Mitch Hoch who also hosts "Money Mitch Live" on the Benzinga YouTube Channel where he goes through the tickers from the "Money Mitch Watchlist" podcast among other trade ideas.

"Money Mitch Watchlist" is part of the company's Benzinga: The Stock Market Place initiative, which aims to deliver all things Stock Market related in fast, easy to understand and easy to act on deliverables.

"We have a duty to make information easier to consume to 50M+ people depend on Benzinga content every month" said Jason Raznick, Founder and CEO of Benzinga.

New episodes of Money Mitch Watchlist are available weekdays at 9:00 AM EST can be found on Apple, Spotify and all major podcast platforms. For more information, please visit Benzinga Podcasts.

About BENZINGA

Benzinga, founded by Jason Raznick who was named an Entrepreneur of The Year® 2021 Michigan and Northwest Ohio winner by EY. Launched in 2010, Benzinga has since earned the rank of No. 1586 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

A hub for actionable information on the capital markets with approximately 50 million readers a month, Benzinga.com is supported by a high-speed newswire, Benzinga Pro, which is home to exclusive market-moving news.

SOURCE BENZINGA – To sponsor this fast-growing podcast, please contact Asli Coskun at [email protected]

Check out all Benzinga Podcasts at https://www.benzinga.com/podcasts

