Benzinga Partners With S&P Global Market Intelligence to Bring WIIM to ChartIQ as a Premium Add-On

DETROIT, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, the leading financial news and data provider in North America, today announced a new collaboration with S&P Global Market Intelligence that makes its Why Is It Moving (WIIM) functionality available as a premium add-on for customers of ChartIQ, the professional-grade charting platform from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Benzinga x S&P Global Market Intelligence

The collaboration enables ChartIQ customers to select WIIM as a premium service, allowing them to view Benzinga's real-time explanations for significant stock price movements directly alongside their charts. The integration helps traders and investors quickly understand the catalysts driving market activity without leaving their charting workflow.

ChartIQ is one of the financial industry's most widely adopted charting platforms, trusted by brokerages, trading platforms, and financial institutions around the world for its high-performance technical analysis and data visualization capabilities.

Why is it Moving (WIIM) provides a one sentence, real time explanation for why a stock or cryptocurrency is moving higher or lower, helping investors quickly understand the catalyst without leaving your platform.

By partnering with Benzinga, S&P Global Market Intelligence is giving ChartIQ's professional user base direct access to one of the most widely used real-time market intelligence feeds in the industry.

"Charts tell you what a stock is doing. WIIM tells you why," said Tommy Cotter, Head of Product at Benzinga APIs. "By bringing Benzinga's Why Is It Moving content directly into ChartIQ, we're helping traders reduce research time and make faster, more informed decisions from within the chart itself."

Key benefits of the integration include:

Real-time explanations for significant stock price movements

Market-moving news and catalysts delivered directly within ChartIQ

Faster access to the context behind technical price action

Seamless integration into existing ChartIQ workflows

The WIIM integration is available to ChartIQ clients interested in incorporating Benzinga's market-moving intelligence into their charting experience.

As professional traders and institutional investors increasingly demand that real-time news and market context be embedded directly into their analytical workflows, the line between charting tools and market intelligence platforms continues to blur. This collaboration reflects that shift, bringing the reasons behind market moves into the same environment where traders are already tracking price action.

To learn more about Benzinga's APIs and market data solutions, visit www.benzinga.com/apis.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is an innovative financial media and data company that delivers actionable market intelligence to investors, institutions, and fintechs worldwide.

Through its extensive suite of APs, real-time news, and analytics, Benzinga helps clients power smarter investment decisions across platforms and products.

For more information, visit www.benzinga.com/apis.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence, ChartIQ

ChartIQ is a data visualization and charting engine built for financial institutions and trading platforms. Embedded within client-facing and internal applications, it allows users to explore complex datasets, uncover relationships across multiple data sources, and transform raw information into clear, actionable insights.

For more information, visit https://www.spglobal.com/market-intelligence/en/solutions/products/chartiq.

SOURCE Benzinga