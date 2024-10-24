Benzinga Reveals Finalists for 2024 Global Fintech Awards

Benzinga's Fintech Deal Day & Awards 2024 is the must-attend event for the fintech industry, bringing together visionary leaders, investors, and cutting-edge platforms. Finalists were carefully selected by an expert panel of judges who evaluated companies based on criteria such as innovation, accessibility, and impact on financial services and technology.

Keynote speakers will include some of the most influential figures in the fintech world, including Grant Cardone, Jan van Eck, and Mario Nawfal, among others. This event promises to be a hub for deal-making, networking, and celebrating excellence in fintech.

2024 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Finalists:

Best Alternative Investments Platform:

Groundfloor: Fractionalized Retail Investing

Titan

Yieldstreet

Alto

Arrived

iTrustCapital

Percent

Best API Solution:

DriveWealth

Autochartist Financial Market

Alpaca

TradeStation

Newsquawk

GTN

IBKR

Polygon.io

Best Automated Trading Software:

Tickblaze

Options Auto Trader

AlgoBulls

Best Broker for Sophisticated Traders:

Alpaca

TradeStation

Charles Schwab

IBKR

Best Brokerage App:

TradeStation

Wolfpack Financial Inc

BBAE Pro

Webull

Charles Schwab

Moomoo

Best Brokerage for Beginners:

Firstrade Securities Inc

Gotrade

eToro

Stash

Plynk

Best Brokerage for Day Trading:

TradeUp

IBKR

Moomoo

Best Brokerage for Forex in the US:

Trading.com

IBKR

Best Brokerage for Options Trading:

Firstrade

Lightspeed Financial Services Group

IBKR

Best Brokerage for Short Selling:

TradeZero Holding Corp.

IBKR

Best Brokerage for Trading Futures:

NinjaTrader

EdgeClear

IBKR

Best Canadian Brokerage:

Qtrade Direct Investing

Questrade

Best Data Analysis Tool:

TradesViz

Stock Analysis

Lukka

Public Alpha

Northern Trust Investment Data Science – Equity Data Science

TradePulse

PitchBook

Best Day Trading Software:

Tickblaze

BigShort

IBKR

Best ETF Launch:

iShares Bitcoin Trust

Trust Xtrackers U.S. National Critical Technologies ETF (CRTC)

Best Financial Literacy Tool:

Pocketnest

SuperMoney

Origin

Financial Finesse

Plynk

MoneyLion Digital Financial Ecosystem

PitchBook

Best Financial Planning Software:

Asset-Map

Pocketnest

Origin

BrightPlan

Best Financial Research Company:

Danelfin

Toggle AI

EPSMomentum

Brightwave

Best in Financial Education:

TradeStation

Wolfpack Financial Inc

Origin

Musaffa

SuperMoney

Charles Schwab

IBKR

Moomoo

OIC

Best Insurtech Company:

Infineo

Insurify

Mylo

Best Investment Research Tech:

Stocknear

Outprfrm

Trading Central

InsiderEdge by BBAE

Best Lending Solution:

Wolfpack Financial Inc

PayJoy

Pagaya Technologies

Consumer Lending & P2P Fintech Pioneer: Prosper

Best Egg Flexible Rent

Best Matching Engine:

EP3 by Connamara Technologies

Devexperts' DXmatch

Best New Product:

Apex Ascend

WisdomTree Prime

SigFig

Origin

StockNanny

Daffy

11thEstate

SoFi Alternative Investments

Frec

RAFA.AI

Best Paper Trading Platform:

TradeZero Holding Corp.

AlgoBulls

Merlin Investor

Charles Schwab

Best Payments Solution:

Modern Treasury

DailyPay

Extend

Order.co

Ripple

Episode Six

Aeropay

Best Portfolio Tracker:

Ziggma

Delta Investment Tracker

Merlin Investor

TradeZella

IBKR

Best Prop Trading Platform:

IBKR

Best RegTech:

Green Check

LeapXpert

Kore

Best Robo-Advisor:

Titan

Wealthfront

Surmount

Best Social Investing Platform:

Parrot Finance

Traderverse

NVSTly

Best Software for Longterm Cryptocurrency Investments:

Devexperts' DXtrade

Path Crypto

iTrustCapital

Best Software for Swing Trading:

InsiderFinance

WealthCharts

Autochartist Automatic Trade Identification

Best Software for Trading Cryptocurrency :

Devexperts' DXtrade

Best Trading Technology:

DriveWealth

Tickblaze

Trading.com

Kaiju

IBKR

Best Venture Capital Firm:

Tribe Capital

BankTech Ventures

Breaking Barriers:

Kaiju

Gotrade

Apex Trader Funding

GTN

Northern Trust Investment Data Science – Equity Data Science

Emerging InsurTech:

Aspida

TruStage Payment Guard

Institutional Innovation:

Tipigo Insights

Quinn

Most Impactful Fintech Executive:

Michael Blaugrund

Liza Landsman

Matthew Watson

Bill Capuzzi

Anthony Denier

Most Innovative ETF Company:

StockSnips AI-Powered ETFs

Most Innovative in Capital Markets:

OpenYield

Wolfpack Financial Inc

LeapXpert

GTN

Northern Trust Integrated Trading Solutions (ITS)

"This year's finalists embody the transformative power of fintech innovation," said Jason Raznick, founder of Benzinga. "We're excited to bring together the brightest minds in fintech and celebrate their contributions to the industry. With over $100 million worth of deals expected at this event, Fintech Deal Day 2024 is poised to be a transformative experience for all participants."

About Benzinga Fintech Deal Day & Awards 2024:

The Benzinga Fintech Deal Day & Awards celebrates excellence across the fintech industry, honoring the companies, executives, and platforms that are shaping the future of finance. With networking opportunities, panel discussions, and a prestigious awards ceremony, the event provides an unparalleled platform for deal-making and collaboration.

Date: November 19, 2024

Location: Convene Brookfield Place, New York City

Tickets: General Admission starts at $427; VIP Admission at $547

Speakers: Grant Cardone, Jan van Eck, Mario Nawfal, Bill Capuzzi, and more.

To learn more about the event or to secure tickets, visit Benzinga Events .

