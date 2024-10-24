Benzinga Reveals Finalists for 2024 Global Fintech Awards

Benzinga's Fintech Deal Day & Awards 2024 is the must-attend event for the fintech industry, bringing together visionary leaders, investors, and cutting-edge platforms. Finalists were carefully selected by an expert panel of judges who evaluated companies based on criteria such as innovation, accessibility, and impact on financial services and technology.
Keynote speakers will include some of the most influential figures in the fintech world, including Grant Cardone, Jan van Eck, and Mario Nawfal, among others. This event promises to be a hub for deal-making, networking, and celebrating excellence in fintech.
2024 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Finalists:
Best Alternative Investments Platform:
- Groundfloor: Fractionalized Retail Investing
- Titan
- Yieldstreet
- Alto
- Arrived
- iTrustCapital
- Percent
Best API Solution:
- DriveWealth
- Autochartist Financial Market
- Alpaca
- TradeStation
- Newsquawk
- GTN
- IBKR
- Polygon.io
Best Automated Trading Software:
- Tickblaze
- Options Auto Trader
- AlgoBulls
Best Broker for Sophisticated Traders:
- Alpaca
- TradeStation
- Charles Schwab
- IBKR
Best Brokerage App:
- TradeStation
- Wolfpack Financial Inc
- BBAE Pro
- Webull
- Charles Schwab
- Moomoo
Best Brokerage for Beginners:
- Firstrade Securities Inc
- Gotrade
- eToro
- Stash
- Plynk
Best Brokerage for Day Trading:
Best Brokerage for Forex in the US:
Best Brokerage for Options Trading:
- Firstrade
- Lightspeed Financial Services Group
- IBKR
Best Brokerage for Short Selling:
- TradeZero Holding Corp.
- IBKR
Best Brokerage for Trading Futures:
- NinjaTrader
- EdgeClear
- IBKR
Best Canadian Brokerage:
- Qtrade Direct Investing
- Questrade
Best Data Analysis Tool:
- TradesViz
- Stock Analysis
- Lukka
- Public Alpha
- Northern Trust Investment Data Science – Equity Data Science
- TradePulse
- PitchBook
Best Day Trading Software:
Best ETF Launch:
- iShares Bitcoin Trust
- Xtrackers U.S. National Critical Technologies ETF (CRTC)
Best Financial Literacy Tool:
- Pocketnest
- SuperMoney
- Origin
- Financial Finesse
- Plynk
- MoneyLion Digital Financial Ecosystem
- PitchBook
Best Financial Planning Software:
- Asset-Map
- Pocketnest
- Origin
- BrightPlan
Best Financial Research Company:
- Danelfin
- Toggle AI
- EPSMomentum
- Brightwave
Best in Financial Education:
- TradeStation
- Wolfpack Financial Inc
- Origin
- Musaffa
- SuperMoney
- Charles Schwab
- IBKR
- Moomoo
- OIC
Best Insurtech Company:
Best Investment Research Tech:
- Stocknear
- Outprfrm
- Trading Central
- InsiderEdge by BBAE
Best Lending Solution:
- Wolfpack Financial Inc
- PayJoy
- Pagaya Technologies
- Consumer Lending & P2P Fintech Pioneer: Prosper
- Best Egg Flexible Rent
Best Matching Engine:
- EP3 by Connamara Technologies
- Devexperts' DXmatch
Best New Product:
- Apex Ascend
- WisdomTree Prime
- SigFig
- Origin
- StockNanny
- Daffy
- 11thEstate
- SoFi Alternative Investments
- Frec
- RAFA.AI
Best Paper Trading Platform:
- TradeZero Holding Corp.
- AlgoBulls
- Merlin Investor
- Charles Schwab
Best Payments Solution:
- Modern Treasury
- DailyPay
- Extend
- Order.co
- Ripple
- Episode Six
- Aeropay
Best Portfolio Tracker:
- Ziggma
- Delta Investment Tracker
- Merlin Investor
- TradeZella
- IBKR
Best Prop Trading Platform:
Best RegTech:
- Green Check
- LeapXpert
- Kore
Best Robo-Advisor:
- Titan
- Wealthfront
- Surmount
Best Social Investing Platform:
- Parrot Finance
- Traderverse
- NVSTly
Best Software for Longterm Cryptocurrency Investments:
- Devexperts' DXtrade
- Path Crypto
- iTrustCapital
Best Software for Swing Trading:
- InsiderFinance
- WealthCharts
- Autochartist Automatic Trade Identification
Best Software for Trading Cryptocurrency:
Best Trading Technology:
- DriveWealth
- Tickblaze
- Trading.com
- Kaiju
- IBKR
Best Venture Capital Firm:
- Tribe Capital
- BankTech Ventures
Breaking Barriers:
- Kaiju
- Gotrade
- Apex Trader Funding
- GTN
- Northern Trust Investment Data Science – Equity Data Science
Emerging InsurTech:
- Aspida
- TruStage Payment Guard
Institutional Innovation:
Most Impactful Fintech Executive:
- Michael Blaugrund
- Liza Landsman
- Matthew Watson
- Bill Capuzzi
- Anthony Denier
Most Innovative ETF Company:
- StockSnips AI-Powered ETFs
Most Innovative in Capital Markets:
- OpenYield
- Wolfpack Financial Inc
- LeapXpert
- GTN
- Northern Trust Integrated Trading Solutions (ITS)
"This year's finalists embody the transformative power of fintech innovation," said Jason Raznick, founder of Benzinga. "We're excited to bring together the brightest minds in fintech and celebrate their contributions to the industry. With over $100 million worth of deals expected at this event, Fintech Deal Day 2024 is poised to be a transformative experience for all participants."
About Benzinga Fintech Deal Day & Awards 2024:
The Benzinga Fintech Deal Day & Awards celebrates excellence across the fintech industry, honoring the companies, executives, and platforms that are shaping the future of finance. With networking opportunities, panel discussions, and a prestigious awards ceremony, the event provides an unparalleled platform for deal-making and collaboration.
Date: November 19, 2024
Location: Convene Brookfield Place, New York City
Tickets: General Admission starts at $427; VIP Admission at $547
Speakers: Grant Cardone, Jan van Eck, Mario Nawfal, Bill Capuzzi, and more.
To learn more about the event or to secure tickets, visit Benzinga Events.
