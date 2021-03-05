Benzinga to Give Away Free Car Insurance for One Year

DETROIT, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Can't make your insurance payments during COVID-19? Most insurance companies have a seven-day grace period for late car insurance payments, but eventually, your car insurance company will require you to pay for car insurance. Benzinga understands times are tough. That's why we'll pay for one lucky winner's car insurance for one full year.

Enter to win Benzinga's car insurance giveaway at https://www.benzinga.com/money/insurance/let-benzinga-pay-for-your-car-insurance/ .

Benzinga will make a one-time payment up to $1,200 to your car insurance provider with proof of insurance.

Winner will be selected on August 1, 2021.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a content ecosystem that makes information easier to consume. Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, every day.

From breakouts to unusual volume, analyst ratings, futures and options, Benzinga is the leading full-service, one-stop shop for investors of all stripes and styles.

