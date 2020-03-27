Benzinga To Host First-Ever, Virtual Options Boot Camp

DETROIT, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga will be hosting its first-ever, virtual Options Boot Camp! The event is set to take place on Saturday, April 18, 2020, and will feature a line-up of options trading experts.

In Benzinga's mission to build spaces where education and innovation can take place, they are adding virtual events to their portfolio.

As Benzinga adapts to the current global environment, it's important they help investors find new ways to communicate and learn from one another. These virtual events will work to provide new and exciting ways to be a part of the conversation from anywhere.

The Benzinga Options Boot Camp is an all-day event where experts will teach attendees how to crush options trades and dominate the market.

Trading options can seem intimidating, but this boot camp will provide traders of all experience levels with real, dependable strategies to hit the ground running or to expand an existing portfolio.

Benzinga is adding new top traders to their boot camp roster everyday. Their current expert line-up for this event includes:

Jon Najarian

Co-Founder of MarketRebellion.com, CNBC Contributor

Jerremy Newsome

Founder of RealLifeTrading.com, Author of Money Grows On Trees

JC Parets

CMT, Chief Market Strategist at Allstarcharts.com

Sean McLaughlin

Options Strategist at Allstarcharts.com

Ross Cameron

Owner of Warrior Trading

Felix Frey

Creator & Founder of OptionsGeek.com

Nour Atta

Founder of Nour Trades

To learn all about trading options, especially in a volatile market, you can register for FREE by clicking here .

Benzinga will resume live events when deemed appropriate by federal and state government officials and will continue adding supplemental virtual events thereafter so that we can continue to build from anywhere.

SOURCE Benzinga

