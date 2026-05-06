Bequant Partners with Winncom Technologies to Accelerate North American Expansion in Network Optimization Market

MADRID and SOLON, Ohio, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bequant, a leading provider of innovative Quality of Experience (QoE) software targeted at internet service providers and managed service providers, today announced a strategic distribution agreement with Winncom Technologies, a premier Global networking technology distributor. This partnership is designed to scale Bequant's market footprint and deliver advanced network optimization tools to a broader range of fixed wireless, fiber, cable, and satellite ISPs and MSPs across the United States and Canada.

As ISPs and MSPs increasingly prioritize subscriber quality of experience and internal operations efficiencies, the demand for robust network traffic optimization and actionable key performance indicator visibility has reached an all-time high. By joining forces, Bequant and Winncom Technologies aim to streamline the delivery of high-performance SaaS tools that help businesses maximize their technology investments and eliminate operational redundancies.

STRATEGIC GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA

The agreement leverages Winncom Technologies' extensive reseller network and deep-rooted marketing expertise to accelerate the adoption of Bequant's flagship QoE platform. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Bequant's expansion strategy, providing the infrastructure necessary to support an expanding customer base while maintaining high standards of service and technical integration.

"Adding Winncom is a big step for Bequant," said Iñigo Serrano, VP of Business Development at Bequant. "Their reputation for excellence in the North American channel is well-known. By combining our cutting-edge optimization technology with Winncom Technologies' experienced sales and marketing engine, we are well-positioned to lead the market and provide immediate value to service providers looking to maximize their existing access technology investments and stay ahead of the competition."

DRIVING MARKET INNOVATION

Winncom Technologies will integrate Bequant's products into its comprehensive networking portfolio, offering its VAR partners and ISP/MSP customers a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving network optimization and QoE space. The agreement will include joint sales and marketing initiatives and enhanced technical support to ensure seamless deployment for end-users.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bequant to our distribution network," said Igor Kurochkin, VP of Global Vendor Management & Marketing at Winncom Technologies. "Bequant's commitment to innovation perfectly aligns with our mission to provide the most effective networking solutions to the North American market. Together, we will empower service providers to unlock new levels of productivity, performance, and cost-efficiency through superior network optimization."

About Bequant SL:

With over 600 customers world-wide, Bequant is a leading network optimization software company focused on developing technology to add intelligence to networks and extract the maximum performance out of available infrastructure. Their BQN software platform enhances network users' Quality of Experience, maximizes the network capacity, and reduces network call center workloads.

For more information, please visit www.bequant.com

About Winncom Technologies:

Winncom Technologies, global value-added distributor of wireless and wired broadband equipment, offers the most advanced forms of communication solutions on the market today. With a far-reaching international scope, Winncom remains at the forefront of the global technology marketplace, demonstrating a reputation for quality products, a full range of network infrastructure and access products, and a customer-centric business model. We offer the most notable product portfolio along with scalable solutions, world-class customer service, and outstanding engineering services and support.

For more information, please visit www.winncom.com

Media Contacts:

Vince Varga

Director of Technical Marketing, Bequant

[email protected]

https://www.bequant.com

Igor Kurochkin

VP Global Vendor Management & Marketing, Winncom Technologies

[email protected]

https://www.winncom.com

SOURCE Winncom Technologies, Corp